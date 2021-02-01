Boston College to face Florida State with four scholarship players

Send out four scholarship players and a scout team to face the defending ACC champion?
That's Boston College's plan Tuesday night, when the Eagles host No. 20 Florida State (9 p.m., ACC) in another unusual twist to a college basketball season that has featured games postponed, canceled and scheduled pickup-style as the sport and NCAA hurtle toward trying to restore the payday known as March Madness.
Boston College is coming off a COVID-19 pause in the program and has not played since Jan. 16, when it lost 80-70 at Notre Dame.
Jay Heath, CJ Felder, Steffon Mitchell and Kamari Williams will be available Tuesday night, and walk-on Andrew Kenny also will start, Eagles coach Jim Christian said.
"We have a roster size that consists of our 13 players, four of which can play in this game, scholarship players," Christian said Monday, according to 247Sports.com. "Then we have a scout team, which is phenomenal kids that their job primarily is walk over the other teams plays so we don't have to teach them to our players, so our players don't get confused."
The game could have been a mismatch with the teams at full strength, although it is sure to provide quite the college memory for those scout-team players. The Eagles are 1-6 in the league and 3-10 overall, having beaten only Rhode Island, Maine and Miami. Florida State, which almost certainly will be part of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field in Indiana, is 6-2 in the ACC, trailing Virginia (7-1) and Virginia Tech (7-2), and is 13-3 overall.
Heath leads the Eagles with 13.6 points per game. Felder is fourth on the team with 9.7 points per game, and Mitchell averages 8.6. But Williams has played just 49 minutes in eight games and scored six points, and Kenny has played 11 minutes in three games and scored five points. Wynston Tabbs and Rich Kelly, both of whom average in double figures, are among the missing Eagles.
The ACC is not requiring Boston College to play, according to a tweet from CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, who wrote that the league does not have a required minimum number of players.
"Our athletic administration’s interpretation is eight healthy bodies," Christian said, according to journalist David Teel of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch. "So if you look at our roster size with five scout-team players, we have enough guys to play. ...
"Our administration made the decision that the game needs to be played," Christian said. "They know how I feel about it, but once that decision was made, my job is to get these guys ready."
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.