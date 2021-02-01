Boston College to face Florida State with four scholarship players

Heath leads the Eagles with 13.6 points per game. Felder is fourth on the team with 9.7 points per game, and Mitchell averages 8.6. But Williams has played just 49 minutes in eight games and scored six points, and Kenny has played 11 minutes in three games and scored five points. Wynston Tabbs and Rich Kelly, both of whom average in double figures, are among the missing Eagles.

The ACC is not requiring Boston College to play, according to a tweet from CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, who wrote that the league does not have a required minimum number of players.

"Our athletic administration’s interpretation is eight healthy bodies," Christian said, according to journalist David Teel of the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch. "So if you look at our roster size with five scout-team players, we have enough guys to play. ...

"Our administration made the decision that the game needs to be played," Christian said. "They know how I feel about it, but once that decision was made, my job is to get these guys ready."

