BREAKING: UNC basketball coach Roy Williams retires

North Carolina's Roy Williams is retiring after 33 years as a Division I basketball coach.

UNC made the announcement on social media at 10:19 a.m. Thursday.

Williams, 70, guided his alma mater to three NCAA championships and will leave with a 903-264 record as a head coach at Kansas and North Carolina. His record at UNC was 485-163.

The 2007 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee will address the media on Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center at 4 p.m. Thursday. The news conference is closed to the public, but will be streamed at GoHeels.com.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Williams, a 1972 UNC graduate, just concluded his 18th season as the Tar Heels' head coach. UNC went 18-11, including a loss to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to NCAA titles in 2005, 2009 and 2017, Williams led UNC to a 485-163 record, two other Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC Tournament crowns.

While the April Fool's Day timing of the announcement that Williams was retiring came as a surprise, his decision to leave a game in flux was not a total shock.