Carolina at Duke: What you need to know

What the Tar Heels are saying

“We have some wounds, we’re trying to get them healed and some problems we’re trying to get fixed. I don’t want to speak for (Duke), but I would assume that they have those same kind of things that we do – just trying to get better every day." – Coach Roy Williams.

What the Blue Devils are saying

“It’s very disappointing and it’s been a huge part of not just basketball – it’s part of Duke. Since tenting started, it’s been like a passage, so to speak, where a great percentage of the students that attend Duke have tented. It’s like they’ve made their commitment for life by tenting. Our guys, because we have so many freshmen, they don’t know what it’s like to come to practice every day and have 12 to 15 hundred kids in tents waiting to see them play. I miss it more for our school. It’ll be good if we can get back to that in the future, because it’s our little Woodstock, so to speak. It’s really important, and nobody else has that." – Coach Mike Krzyzewski on the buildup and the game in an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium.