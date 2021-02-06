Carolina at Duke: What you need to know

The Duke-Carolina basketball rivalry, which will play out again Saturday night, doesn't have quite the same luster this time with neither team ranked, with both teams coming off road losses this week and with no Cameron Crazies. Not to mention, it's also feeling like a warmup act for the Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl on Sunday.
What you need to know about the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.
Matchup
North Carolina (6-4 ACC) at Duke (7-6 overall, 5-4 ACC)
When
6 p.m. Saturday
How to watch
ESPN
Notable
• This is the first time in which neither team is ranked since Feb. 27, 1960. The streak covers 153 games, although both teams were ranked during 79 of those matchups.
• The Tar Heels had won six of seven games in 2021 before losing 63-50 at Clemson on Tuesday night.
• The Blue Devils won their first three ACC games and have lost four of their last six, including 77-75 at Miami on Monday night.
• Carolina is a projected No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN.com's Joe Lunardi; neither team is a current pick by CBSSports.com' Jerry Palm.
• Carolina leads the all-time series, 139-114.
• The Blue Devils are 49-46 against Carolina during Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's 41 seasons.
• Carolina's Roy Williams needs four victories to reach 900 for his career and seven to surpass Bob Knight to become No. 3 all-time among NCAA Division I men's coaches. Krzyzewski is No. 1 with 1,164 wins.
What the Tar Heels are saying
“We have some wounds, we’re trying to get them healed and some problems we’re trying to get fixed. I don’t want to speak for (Duke), but I would assume that they have those same kind of things that we do – just trying to get better every day." – Coach Roy Williams.
What the Blue Devils are saying
“It’s very disappointing and it’s been a huge part of not just basketball – it’s part of Duke. Since tenting started, it’s been like a passage, so to speak, where a great percentage of the students that attend Duke have tented. It’s like they’ve made their commitment for life by tenting. Our guys, because we have so many freshmen, they don’t know what it’s like to come to practice every day and have 12 to 15 hundred kids in tents waiting to see them play. I miss it more for our school. It’ll be good if we can get back to that in the future, because it’s our little Woodstock, so to speak. It’s really important, and nobody else has that." – Coach Mike Krzyzewski on the buildup and the game in an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium.
“At times, we’ve countered (Carolina's rebounding ability) with Zion (Williamson) or (Christian) Laettner or those guys. You have to figure out how to counter it with this team and that’s an advantage that they have over us. They’re bigger and more experienced there. You’ve just got to work at it. Hopefully, you can hold your own against them. That and how fast they get the ball down the court are two staples of their program." – Krzyzewski.