Carolina beats Duke, 91-87

• Keep your eyes on the COVID-19 statistics in the coming days. Carolina students and fans swarmed Franklin Street after the victory.

What they're saying

• "Our big guys are the strength of our team. The rebounds were big for us in the second half, second-chance points, and we made shots. ... We wanted to get our big guys involved offensively. We had to win the paint area. We had to win the game inside 10 feet around the basket, rebounding-wise, defensively and also scoring the ball." – Carolina coach Roy Williams.

• "It's important to get the other guys' best players in foul trouble. We wanted to try to attack him. We did a decent job defensively on him. But it's a lot easier to cover him when he spends 19 minutes sitting over on their bench because of foul trouble." – Williams on Hurt.