Carolina beats Duke, 91-87

A recap of North Carolina's 91-87 victory over Duke on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Why the Tar Heels won
Caleb Love with the and-1 slam 💥 pic.twitter.com/VlwV8rC8z7— ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2021
Freshman Caleb Love showed why the Tar Heels sought him, scoring a career-high 25 points with the help of four three-point shots and dishing out seven assists in his first matchup against the Blue Devils. The Heels also found their big men, with Armando Bacot bouncing back from a one-shot, three-rebound performance at Clemson and Garrison Brooks ramping up his presence. And the Heels held Matthew Hurt, Duke's leading scorer who played with foul trouble before fouling out, to seven points and just six field-goal attempts.
What it means
Carolina, which went into the game with a not-so-lofty NCAA NET ranking of No. 55, continues its quest to earn consideration for an at-large bid to return to the NCAA Tournament after a 19-loss season with its seventh win in nine games of 2021. Duke, which was No. 66, remains in trouble with .500 records in the league and overall. While the Blue Devils have winnable games remaining, they also must face Virginia (No. 6 NET) and Louisville (No. 38) in Durham and play Carolina again in Chapel Hill.
Stars
Carolina
Caleb Love: 25 points (4-5 3FG), seven assists, five turnovers.
Armando Bacot: 16 points, six rebounds.
Day'Ron Sharpe: 11 points, nine rebounds.
Garrison Brooks: 12 points, six rebounds, four assists.
Kerwin Walton: 12 points (4-for-4 3FG).
Leaky Black: 12 points, four assists, three rebounds.
Duke
Jeremy Roach: 16 points, five assists, three steals.
Wendell Moore: 15 points, five rebounds, four assists.
Jalen Johnson: 14 points, five rebounds, five assists.
DJ Steward: 11 points.
Joey Baker: 11 points (3-for-7 FG).
Notable
• Carolina led 62-50 with 13:44 to play, but Duke rallied and managed a 77-77 tie with 4:16 to go on Matthew Hurt's jump shot. Carolina pushed the lead to seven on a Love three with 1:54 to go. Black's two free throws with 7.2 seconds remaining were the game's final points.
• The win for Carolina ended a three-game Duke winning streak in the series.
• Keep your eyes on the COVID-19 statistics in the coming days. Carolina students and fans swarmed Franklin Street after the victory.
I am scared of heights so this has some cometary that reflects that if you listen closely. pic.twitter.com/2MBe2zWo78— Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) February 7, 2021
HAPPENING NOW: UNC fans pack Franklin Street to celebrate the win against Duke.— Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) February 7, 2021
University officials discouraged students NOT to gather because of the ongoing pandemic. @WRAL #wral pic.twitter.com/M8W9j9Rrmr
What they're saying
• "Our big guys are the strength of our team. The rebounds were big for us in the second half, second-chance points, and we made shots. ... We wanted to get our big guys involved offensively. We had to win the paint area. We had to win the game inside 10 feet around the basket, rebounding-wise, defensively and also scoring the ball." – Carolina coach Roy Williams.
• "It's important to get the other guys' best players in foul trouble. We wanted to try to attack him. We did a decent job defensively on him. But it's a lot easier to cover him when he spends 19 minutes sitting over on their bench because of foul trouble." – Williams on Hurt.
• "I don't care if they're five-star or three moons. Everybody thought I was crazy when I said how good Marcus Paige was going to be. Caleb did some really good things tonight. I said if you take away his five turnovers, it would be his best game. But a point guard cannot have five turnovers. Now you say, oh well, he had 25 points; that's pretty doggone good. He did some really good things, made some big shots for us, made a couple of big free throws down the stretch as well." – Williams on Love.
Statistics
Records
Carolina: 7-4 ACC, 12-6 overall.
Duke: 5-5, 7-7.
Up next
Carolina: Miami, 7 p.m. Monday (ESPN).
Duke: Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (ACC).