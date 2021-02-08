Carolina's game against Miami postponed; two Tar Heels shown at party, without masks, in video

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina's home basketball game Monday night against Miami has been postponed.
A statement from the ACC offers no reason for the decision, which was announced just more than two hours before tipoff at the Smith Center.
"The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools, who mutually concluded the game could not move forward today," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, UNC's student newspaper the Daily Tar Heel published a story and a Snapchat video showing Carolina players Armando Bacot and Day'Ron Sharpe at a party after the Tar Heels' win over Duke on Saturday night. None of the people in the video, including the players, appeared to be wearing masks.
It's not clear whether the postponement is connected to the party video.
The ACC did not cite any positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing or quarantine protocols with either program. A spokesperson, asked for a reason why the game was postponed, said the league's statement would stand.
A statement from Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham also did not list a reason, saying, “We are disappointed that tonight’s game against Miami is postponed and hope that every effort will be made to re-schedule the game.”
Carolina students and fans, earlier Saturday evening, had rushed Franklin Street to celebrate the victory, prompting a rebuke from Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz.
"I know many Tar Heels enjoy rushing Franklin Street to celebrate a big win, but we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and COVID doesn’t take a break for the Duke game," Guskiewicz wrote in a tweet Saturday night. "We will investigate this incident and work with local authorities to pursue consequences."
Carolina students could face disciplinary action, the News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
“As of Monday morning, Student Conduct has received more than 300 referrals since Saturday night,” Amy Johnson, UNC vice chancellor for student affairs, told the N&O. “Every referral is reviewed to assess whether the reported action, if verifiable, represents a violation of the COVID-19 Community Standards. Because of the volume of referrals, we expect the review process to take some time.”