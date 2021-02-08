Carolina's game against Miami postponed; two Tar Heels shown at party, without masks, in video

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina's home basketball game Monday night against Miami has been postponed.

A statement from the ACC offers no reason for the decision, which was announced just more than two hours before tipoff at the Smith Center.

"The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools, who mutually concluded the game could not move forward today," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, UNC's student newspaper the Daily Tar Heel published a story and a Snapchat video showing Carolina players Armando Bacot and Day'Ron Sharpe at a party after the Tar Heels' win over Duke on Saturday night. None of the people in the video, including the players, appeared to be wearing masks.

It's not clear whether the postponement is connected to the party video.

The ACC did not cite any positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing or quarantine protocols with either program. A spokesperson, asked for a reason why the game was postponed, said the league's statement would stand.