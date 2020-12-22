 Skip to main content
Clemson, Notre Dame lead All-ACC football teams
The ACC has announced its All-ACC football teams, in voting by the league's 15 head coaches and a 49-member panel of journalists.

Notable

 All three of North Carolina's first-team selections – RB Michael Carter, WR Dyami Brown and LB Chazz Surratt – will skip the Orange Bowl game against Texas A&M.

 No. 2 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame, both bound for the College Football Playoff, each put 12 players on the first, second or third teams. Boston College, Miami, North Carolina and Pitt followed with seven selections each, and N.C. State had six.

 Wake Forest receiver Jaquarii Roberson is a second-team selection. Boogie Basham, a Wake Forest defensive end who is considered a first-round prospect in the NFL draft, made the third team, along with defensive tackle Miles Fox, freshman defensive back Nick Andersen and kicker Nick Sciba.

 Winston-Salem's Divine Deablo, a former Mount Tabor star who plays safety for Virginia Tech, made first team. Deablo, a team captain, made 55 tackles, and his four interceptions tied for the ACC lead. Deablo wore Coach Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in the final game of his college career, a victory over Virginia on Dec. 12, and sealed the victory with an interception.

First team

Offense

QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178 points

RB - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161

RB - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150

WR - Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178

WR - Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167

WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147

TE - Hunter Long, Boston College, 144

AP - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112

OT - Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158

OT - Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130

OG - Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134

OG - Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133

C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84

Defense

DE - Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138

DE - Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127

DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135

DT - Alim McNeill, N.C. State, 106

LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149

LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139

LB - Payton Wilson, N.C. State, 127

CB - Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154

CB - Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129

S - Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146

S - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134

Specialists

PK - Jose Borregales, Miami, 142

P - Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161

SP - DJ Turner, Pitt, 124

Second team

Offense

QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104

RB - Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145

RB - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112

WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119

WR - Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73

WR - Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62

TE - Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85

AP - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97

OT - Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96

OT - Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78

OG - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86

OG - Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63

C - Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80

Defense

DE - Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123

DE - Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95

DT - Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82

DT - Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79

LB - Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83

LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 76

LB - Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67

CB - Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90

CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83

S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115

S - Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89

S - Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89

Specialists

PK - Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74

P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 95

SP - Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123

Third team

Offense

QB - Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73

RB - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109

RB - Zonovan Knight, N.C. State, 34

WR - Michael Harley, Miami, 58

WR - Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57

WR - Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53

TE - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51

AP - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75

OT - Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State, 67

OT - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52

OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59

OG - Joe Sculthorpe, N.C. State, 51

C - Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73

Defense

DE - Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53

DE - Quincy Roche, Miami, 48

DT - Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71

DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67

LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62

LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60

LB - Max Richardson, Boston College, 52

CB - Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74

CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56

S - Michael Carter II, Duke, 45

S - Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44

Specialists

PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49

P - Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59

SP - Thayer Thomas, N.C. State, 81

Honorable mention (20 or more votes)

QB - D’Eriq King, Miami, 24

RB - Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest, 28

WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 52

WR - Emeka Emezie, N.C. State, 47

WR - Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, 45

WR - Javon McKinley, Notre Dame, 36

WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 23

TE - Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, 27

TE - Cary Angeline, N.C. State, 25

AP - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 33

AP - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 25

OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 41

OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 28

OT - Jordan Tucker, North Carolina, 26

OT - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 22

OG - Bryce Hargrove, Pitt, 50

OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 48

OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 33

OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 32

OG - Chris Glaser, Virginia, 31

C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 39

C - Cade Stewart, Clemson, 31

C - Brian Anderson, North Carolina, 23

DE - Victor Dimukeje, Duke, 43

DE - Amare Barno, Virginia Tech, 31

DE - Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame, 25

DE - Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame, 22

DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 22

DT - Nesta Silvera, Miami, 59

DT - Jared Goldwire, Louisville, 52

DT - Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, 43

DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 31

LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 34

LB - Isaiah Moore, N.C. State, 32

LB - David Curry, Georgia Tech, 29

LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 22

LB - Mike Jones Jr., Clemson, 21

LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 21

LB - Zane Zandier, Virginia, 20

CB - Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 53

CB - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 47

CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 42

CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 24

S - Shaun Crawford, Notre Dame, 32

S - Lannden Zanders, Clemson, 26

S - Trey Morrison, North Carolina, 20

PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 27

PK - James Turner, Louisville, 21

PK - Christopher Dunn, N.C. State, 20

PK - Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech, 20

P - Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt, 30

SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 56

