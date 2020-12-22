Clemson, Notre Dame lead All-ACC football teams

The ACC has announced its All-ACC football teams, in voting by the league's 15 head coaches and a 49-member panel of journalists.

Notable

• All three of North Carolina's first-team selections – RB Michael Carter, WR Dyami Brown and LB Chazz Surratt – will skip the Orange Bowl game against Texas A&M.

• No. 2 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame, both bound for the College Football Playoff, each put 12 players on the first, second or third teams. Boston College, Miami, North Carolina and Pitt followed with seven selections each, and N.C. State had six.

• Wake Forest receiver Jaquarii Roberson is a second-team selection. Boogie Basham, a Wake Forest defensive end who is considered a first-round prospect in the NFL draft, made the third team, along with defensive tackle Miles Fox, freshman defensive back Nick Andersen and kicker Nick Sciba.