Clemson, Notre Dame lead All-ACC football teams

The ACC has announced its All-ACC football teams, in voting by the league's 15 head coaches and a 49-member panel of journalists.
Notable
• All three of North Carolina's first-team selections – RB Michael Carter, WR Dyami Brown and LB Chazz Surratt – will skip the Orange Bowl game against Texas A&M.
• No. 2 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame, both bound for the College Football Playoff, each put 12 players on the first, second or third teams. Boston College, Miami, North Carolina and Pitt followed with seven selections each, and N.C. State had six.
• Wake Forest receiver Jaquarii Roberson is a second-team selection. Boogie Basham, a Wake Forest defensive end who is considered a first-round prospect in the NFL draft, made the third team, along with defensive tackle Miles Fox, freshman defensive back Nick Andersen and kicker Nick Sciba.
• Winston-Salem's Divine Deablo, a former Mount Tabor star who plays safety for Virginia Tech, made first team. Deablo, a team captain, made 55 tackles, and his four interceptions tied for the ACC lead. Deablo wore Coach Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey in the final game of his college career, a victory over Virginia on Dec. 12, and sealed the victory with an interception.
First team
Offense
QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178 points
RB - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161
RB - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150
WR - Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178
WR - Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167
WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147
TE - Hunter Long, Boston College, 144
AP - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112
OT - Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158
OT - Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130
OG - Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134
OG - Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133
C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84
Defense
DE - Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138
DE - Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127
DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135
DT - Alim McNeill, N.C. State, 106
LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149
LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139
LB - Payton Wilson, N.C. State, 127
CB - Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154
CB - Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129
S - Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146
S - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134
Specialists
PK - Jose Borregales, Miami, 142
P - Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161
SP - DJ Turner, Pitt, 124
Second team
Offense
QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104
RB - Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145
RB - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112
WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119
WR - Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73
WR - Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62
TE - Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85
AP - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97
OT - Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96
OT - Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78
OG - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86
OG - Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63
C - Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80
Defense
DE - Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123
DE - Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95
DT - Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82
DT - Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79
LB - Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83
LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 76
LB - Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67
CB - Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90
CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83
S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115
S - Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89
S - Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89
Specialists
PK - Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74
P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 95
SP - Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123
Third team
Offense
QB - Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73
RB - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109
RB - Zonovan Knight, N.C. State, 34
WR - Michael Harley, Miami, 58
WR - Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57
WR - Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53
TE - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51
AP - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75
OT - Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State, 67
OT - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52
OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59
OG - Joe Sculthorpe, N.C. State, 51
C - Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73
Defense
DE - Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53
DE - Quincy Roche, Miami, 48
DT - Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71
DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67
LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62
LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60
LB - Max Richardson, Boston College, 52
CB - Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74
CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56
S - Michael Carter II, Duke, 45
S - Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44
Specialists
PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49
P - Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59
SP - Thayer Thomas, N.C. State, 81
Honorable mention (20 or more votes)
QB - D’Eriq King, Miami, 24
RB - Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest, 28
WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 52
WR - Emeka Emezie, N.C. State, 47
WR - Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, 45
WR - Javon McKinley, Notre Dame, 36
WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 23
TE - Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame, 27
TE - Cary Angeline, N.C. State, 25
AP - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 33
AP - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 25
OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 41
OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 28
OT - Jordan Tucker, North Carolina, 26
OT - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 22
OG - Bryce Hargrove, Pitt, 50
OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 48
OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 33
OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 32
OG - Chris Glaser, Virginia, 31
C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 39
C - Cade Stewart, Clemson, 31
C - Brian Anderson, North Carolina, 23
DE - Victor Dimukeje, Duke, 43
DE - Amare Barno, Virginia Tech, 31
DE - Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame, 25
DE - Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame, 22
DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 22
DT - Nesta Silvera, Miami, 59
DT - Jared Goldwire, Louisville, 52
DT - Kurt Hinish, Notre Dame, 43
DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 31
LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 34
LB - Isaiah Moore, N.C. State, 32
LB - David Curry, Georgia Tech, 29
LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 22
LB - Mike Jones Jr., Clemson, 21
LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 21
LB - Zane Zandier, Virginia, 20
CB - Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 53
CB - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 47
CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 42
CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 24
S - Shaun Crawford, Notre Dame, 32
S - Lannden Zanders, Clemson, 26
S - Trey Morrison, North Carolina, 20
PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 27
PK - James Turner, Louisville, 21
PK - Christopher Dunn, N.C. State, 20
PK - Brian Johnson, Virginia Tech, 20
P - Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt, 30
SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 56