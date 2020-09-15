Greensboro Coliseum makes pitch to become bubble site for ACC basketball

GREENSBORO — If college basketball chooses to follow the pandemic model set forth by the NBA or NHL, then the Greensboro Coliseum would like to be one of the “bubble” sites.

Coliseum staff have come up with a plan and cost estimates to create a six-week “bubble” environment for an ACC basketball season for its men’s and/or women’s teams.

In an Aug. 31 memo to Paul Brazeau, the ACC’s associate commissioner for men’s basketball, Coliseum deputy director Scott Johnson outlined concepts, proposals and costs for a compressed basketball season that would limit exposure to the outside world as it deals with the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Our understanding,” Johnson wrote, “is the premise would be the teams, referees, staff, TV, etc. would stay at one hotel, the Sheraton, and the ‘bubble’ would be the Sheraton, on a bus to/from the Coliseum Complex and playing games or practices in the Fieldhouse and Greensboro Coliseum. The intention may be to play regular-season games from Thanksgiving through early January and the games would be televised or tape delayed.”

It’s a model similar to what has worked for the NBA in Orlando, Fla., and the NHL in its Canadian hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto.

The difference is those are pro leagues while college players are also students who take classes, although much — or all — of this “bubble” could be held between semesters.

Contact Jeff Mills at (336) 373-7024, and follow @JeffMillsNR on Twitter.