College basketball insider: A&T goes to Longwood, UNCG adds a game, Wake Forest sitting tight, ACC-Big Ten Challenge to tip off

Updates on the men's college basketball season, including the start of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night:
A&T
What: A&T men's basketball team at Longwood.
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
How to watch: ESPN+.
Notable: Longwood, a member of the Big South Conference that A&T will join beginning with the 2021-22 athletics year, is coming off a 67-64 loss to NCAA Division III Greensboro on Sunday.
UNCG
What: The Spartans add a game at Coppin State.
When: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Notable: UNCG, which is picking up a Division I opponent after two games were canceled in the Louisville multi-team event, is postponing its game against N.C. Wesleyan on Friday in Greensboro to avoid having to play on back-to-back nights. UNCG says the Wesleyan game could be rescheduled.
Wake Forest
Wake Forest is likely to go 33 days between games. Coach Steve Forbes, saying that a week ago his program experienced "a significant increase (of positive tests)," says that the home game against VMI on Dec. 21 is unlikely to happen and that the next game probably will be Dec. 30 against Syracuse. Wake Forest last played Nov. 27 against Longwood and has seen postponements of games against Troy Dec. 2, Presbyterian Dec. 13 and Virginia Dec. 16.
ACC-Big Ten Challenge
What: First of two nights of scheduled games, COVID-permitting, between the ACC and the Big Ten Conference.
Speaking of COVID: Issues with N.C. State's program have prompted postponement of its game at Michigan on Wednesday night; State's game against Connecticut on Saturday had been canceled because of a positive test inside State's traveling party to Uncasville, Conn. And the issues inside of Louisville's program that caused its program to pause on Thursday and cancel its home game Friday against UNCG have also triggered postponement of the Cardinals' game at Wisconsin on Wednesday.
The lineup
Tuesday's games
5 p.m.: Purdue at Miami (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Boston College at Minnesota (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Iowa (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Notre Dame (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Penn State at Virginia Tech (ESPNU)
9:30 p.m.: Illinois at Duke (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Rutgers (ESPN2)
Wednesday's games
5 p.m.: Maryland at Clemson (ESPN2)
7:15 p.m.: Indiana at Florida State (ESPN)
7:15 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Nebraska (ESPN2)
9:15 p.m.: Michigan State at Virginia (ESPN)
9:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Northwestern (ESPN2)
Postponed: N.C. State at Michigan, Louisville at Wisconsin
Funding at Appalachian State
Missy Harrill and sons Jay and Brad have made a $1 million commitment to secure the naming of the Mark E. Harrill Basketball Practice Facility in Boone. The money, committed in honor of Missy Harrill's husband, will help provide for renovations of gym space at the Quinn Center for use by the men's and women's basketball and volleyball programs, athletics director Doug Gillin said in a statement.
