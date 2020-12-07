College basketball insider: A&T goes to Longwood, UNCG adds a game, Wake Forest sitting tight, ACC-Big Ten Challenge to tip off

Updates on the men's college basketball season, including the start of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night:

A&T

What: A&T men's basketball team at Longwood.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

How to watch: ESPN+.

Notable: Longwood, a member of the Big South Conference that A&T will join beginning with the 2021-22 athletics year, is coming off a 67-64 loss to NCAA Division III Greensboro on Sunday.

UNCG

What: The Spartans add a game at Coppin State.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Notable: UNCG, which is picking up a Division I opponent after two games were canceled in the Louisville multi-team event, is postponing its game against N.C. Wesleyan on Friday in Greensboro to avoid having to play on back-to-back nights. UNCG says the Wesleyan game could be rescheduled.

Wake Forest