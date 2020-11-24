COVID-19 clouds the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season

The Aggies have been preparing for their trip with four COVID-19 tests (three antigen and one PCR) per week. Everyone in the travel party was tested, even the radio play-by-play announcer. A&T did have to deal with a cluster of five players with positive tests that caused them to quarantine for two weeks.

In Champaign, the Aggies will be tested every day by the University of Illinois, which has developed one of the best saliva-based PCR tests in the country. There have been days that more than 10,000 PCR tests have been performed on the campus, said Randy Ballard, Illinois’ associate athletics director for sports medicine.

“There was a day in August when 2 to 3 percent of the tests administered in the United States were done here,” Ballard said. “Our access to testing is probably greater than any other program.”

After busing to Charlotte and taking a non-stop commercial flight to Champaign, A&T’s travel party will spend all of its time other than practices and games at the I Hotel and Conference Center, which is across the street from the State Farm Center. Each player will have his own room, and the Aggies will follow social-distancing protocols at the hotel and stay there through Friday, then return to Greensboro.