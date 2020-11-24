COVID-19 clouds the start of the 2020-21 college basketball season

If you want to know what college basketball amidst a COVID-19 pandemic is going to be like, look no further than the Triad.
The N.C. A&T and UNCG men have already:
• Quarantined and missed practice time because of coronavirus clusters among their players.
• Revised their schedules because opponents had to pull out of multi-team events.
• Hunkered down in hotels at those multi-team events with daily coronavirus testing and social distancing protocols.
Wake Forest had to pay guarantees to two mid-major programs to come to Winston-Salem for an event after a tournament in Jamaica was canceled.
And now the ACC has moved its 2021 league tournament from Washington's Capital One Arena to the Greensboro Coliseum.
The Ivy League has canceled its season, and at least 32 other Division I schools had either canceled games or stopped practicing as of Monday, and we haven’t even played a game yet. That doesn’t happen until today. We hope.
“I expect that we’re going to lose some games,” says Earl Hilton, N.C. A&T’s director of athletics. “Some will be because our kids are not well, some because opponents are not well.”
And when games are played — and most importantly for revenue, televised — they won’t be like anything we’ve seen before. Imagine Cameron without the Crazies. Club Corbett essentially closed down.
Then why take the risk? One reason is schools’ desire to get in a season for their players, many of whom never had the chance to finish last season.
“The goal is that college basketball will be played, that we will have a March Madness, because it is so important to the young people who are playing, to the institutions,” says Kim Record, Hilton’s counterpart at UNCG.
The other reason is money. College athletics departments are struggling financially because of the pandemic after the NCAA reduced its annual payout to schools 62.5 percent this year, to $225 million. Many schools have already slashed their budgets or cut some sports, and they can’t afford to miss out on the TV revenue from March Madness again.
How we got here
It’s impossible to talk about how this college basketball season will begin without looking back at how last season ended in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.
The first sports domino to fall was the NBA, which shut down March 11 after a test taken by the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert came back positive. The next day, the ACC and MEAC tournaments were halted and eventually canceled. The Southern Conference had already crowned its champion, but only 11 other conferences had completed their tournaments.
Eventually, the NCAA Tournament was canceled for the first time. Since then, every sport has been impacted to one degree or another and the start of this year’s college basketball season has been pushed back from its usual early-November start to Wednesday.
A season in which the NCAA has already decided to try to play its tournament in a “bubble” in the Indianapolis area begins against a backdrop of rising COVD-19 cases across the nation. North Carolina set a record Sunday with 4,514 new cases and followed that with 2,419 Monday and 3,100 Tuesday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, bringing the total to 342,294. The death toll, with 35 reported Tuesday, has risen to 5,074 in North Carolina.
In response to the rise in cases, Gov. Roy Cooper reduced the limit on indoor mass gatherings in the state to 10 people through at least Dec. 4. On Monday, he signed an executive order that takes effect Wednesday tightening the state’s face-mask mandate.
In addition to not wearing a mask, the factors that can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission, DHHS communications manager Kelly Haight Connor wrote in an email, include:
• Indoor settings.
• Settings where there are a lot of people.
• Settings where people cannot or do not remain more than 6 feet apart.
• Settings where people cannot wear a mask consistently.
• Settings where people may have increased respiratory effort.
Sounds a lot like a college basketball game, doesn’t it?
Looking ahead
COVID-19 restrictions will cause many teams to play their games without fans and have already wreaked havoc with schedules:
• A&T’s third opponent in the multi-team event at Illinois, Wright State, withdrew last week and had to be replaced by Chicago State.
• Wake Forest was originally scheduled to play in the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic, but when that event was canceled the Deacons scheduled home games with Longwood and Delaware State as the MAKO Medical Wake Forest Classic. Alabama State would have been a third opponent but recently announced it would play conference games only.
• Southern Illinois pulled out of the multi-team event at Louisville that also includes UNCG, and positive tests at Winthrop and Seton Hall also will impact that event’s schedule.
The MEAC, which includes A&T, lost Bethune-Cookman when the Daytona Beach, Fla., school opted out of sports for the 2020-21 school year. In late October, the conference released a schedule that had each of its remaining teams playing four games against each team in its division and not playing teams in the other division until the MEAC tournament. But then, Maryland-Eastern Shore opted out of all sports. The league released a revised schedule Monday that has most MEAC teams playing the same opponent back-to-back on Saturdays and Sundays except the last two games, which will be a Wednesday-Thursday.
Wake and the rest of the ACC are proceeding with 20-game conference schedules as they did last season, but with stringent protocols including testing players three times a week. The Deacons are testing their “student-athletes regularly, exceeding the minimum standards,” athletics director John Currie said. “Certainly we have to pay very close attention to the use of masks and social distancing. We've learned a lot over the last eight months … We've had mostly successes and we've had a few problems we've had to fix.”
The SoCon, which includes UNCG, is proceeding with all 11 schools committed to playing men’s basketball and is going with its traditional schedule of games on Wednesdays and Sundays.
“We’re still meeting weekly as ADs, and our motto right now is maximum flexibility,” said UNCG’s Record. “We’re scheduled to play Wednesday and Saturday, and if for some reason we need to make a change to that, we will.”
That’s the way every school will have to approach this unprecedented college basketball season.
First things first
N.C. A&T, UNCG and Wake Forest should learn a lot about whether they can get to their conference schedules when they open their seasons this week in multi-team events.
The first to tip off will be A&T, which faces No. 8-ranked Illinois at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Champaign, then takes on Ohio at 3 p.m. Thursday and Chicago State at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Aggies have been preparing for their trip with four COVID-19 tests (three antigen and one PCR) per week. Everyone in the travel party was tested, even the radio play-by-play announcer. A&T did have to deal with a cluster of five players with positive tests that caused them to quarantine for two weeks.
In Champaign, the Aggies will be tested every day by the University of Illinois, which has developed one of the best saliva-based PCR tests in the country. There have been days that more than 10,000 PCR tests have been performed on the campus, said Randy Ballard, Illinois’ associate athletics director for sports medicine.
“There was a day in August when 2 to 3 percent of the tests administered in the United States were done here,” Ballard said. “Our access to testing is probably greater than any other program.”
After busing to Charlotte and taking a non-stop commercial flight to Champaign, A&T’s travel party will spend all of its time other than practices and games at the I Hotel and Conference Center, which is across the street from the State Farm Center. Each player will have his own room, and the Aggies will follow social-distancing protocols at the hotel and stay there through Friday, then return to Greensboro.
“I just tell our guys and tell our staff, even with this trip to Illinois that we haven’t gotten on a plane yet,” coach Will Jones said last week. “We have to get to Monday, and that’s how it’s going to be for the entire season. Until the players get to the floor and there’s 20 minutes on the clock running down to play, it’s not going to be guaranteed that you’re going to play a game. We just approach it like that.”
Illinois is “blessed to be in a community that has a really low positivity rate,” Bullard said last week. “Obviously, things are kicking up right now in some states, but our positivity rate is 0.3 percent, which is remarkable.”
A&T will receive a $50,000 guarantee for playing three games at Illinois’ multi-team event and the host school will cover the costs of lodging and testing for the Aggies. That guarantee is “cut in half from what it would have been in previous years,” said athletics director Earl Hilton. A&T will pay for transportation and meals, but the Aggies “fully expect to cover our costs out of that figure,” Hilton added. “At worst we will break even, but I do expect there to be some residual (profit).”
Five games in eight days
UNCG will be paying to play in its multi-team event, which will be held at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
The Spartans play their first game at 7 p.m. Friday against Little Rock, then face Winthrop at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Prairie View A&M at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and Duquesne at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 before finishing against host Louisville at 2 p.m. Dec. 4.
The cost of playing five games in eight days will be $35,000. Louisville will cover the cost of testing during the event, but UNCG is responsible for travel, lodging and meals. Getting five quality opponents for $7,000 each “is unheard of,” Record said. “That’s a deal.”
The Spartans had a rough deal at the start of practice, when a cluster of positive tests in the program halted workouts and caused players to quarantine. For the season-opening trip, requiring seven to eight hours by bus, UNCG has been administering PCR tests to its players three times a week.
The team will not eat on the buses during its trip to Louisville or on the way back. Instead, sandwiches and drinks will be kept in coolers and the travel party will eat outside and stretch their legs during stops along the way. While in Louisville, UNCG will stay at the Galt House, which is across the street from Louisville’s arena in a tower that will be reserved for the participating teams.
In addition to wearing N95 masks when they’re not playing or practicing or in their individual rooms, the Spartans will wear devices called SafeTags from KINEXON SafeZone to track them for potential contact tracing. The Southeastern Conference is among those whose schools are using the technology.
“They’ve put together a great event, and I have every expectation that the event is going to occur,” said UNCG coach Wes Miller. “Now, will there be complications? That’s probably inevitable that there are going to be some issues. Everybody who’s coming to the event realizes we have to be very flexible and adaptable when those events occur.”
Miller knows that playing five games in eight days is “not ideal for any team, but to play games this year you have to be flexible and you have to be adaptable. That’s going to be our approach here at UNCG all year. We’re not going to worry about competitive disadvantages and things of that nature.”
Home for the holidays
Wake Forest was scheduled to play two games at Montego Bay Convention Centre in Jamaica as part of the Jersey Mike’s Classic, but when the tournament was canceled, the Deacons needed games. Longwood (Wednesday) and Delaware State (Friday) will come to Joel Coliseum this week to face Wake and will play each other Thursday in the MAKO Medical Wake Forest Classic.
Currie said both visiting teams would be paid a guarantee for their participation, although he did not know the exact figure, but would not have to pay for testing at the event.
“From a budget perspective, it's less expensive for us overall even with the guarantees than what we would be paying if we were going to play in the Jamaican tournament as was originally scheduled," Wake Forest’s AD said.
MAKO Medical, based in Raleigh, will handle the testing in Winston-Salem as part of its title sponsorship agreement.
"The contract included requirements to follow the ACC MAG (Medical Advisory Group) protocol, including pre-travel testing, etc.,” Currie said. “And then we are doing testing here."
The madness before March
It’s a long way to March Madness this season. N.C. A&T, UNCG and Wake Forest can play up to 27 regular-season men’s basketball games, but it’s unrealistic to think they will be able to play them all when you look at the number of football games that have been postponed or canceled because the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most non-conference games will not be in a bubble-like environment, so schools will have to agree on protocols and exchange information to make it work. There’s also the wild card of playing non-Division I teams such as Greensboro College, Guilford College and Winston-Salem State, which may not have the financial wherewithal to conduct as many COVID-19 tests as bigger schools.
Hilton said A&T has not agreed to play anyone who hasn’t agreed to at least three tests per week. That’s the “base expectation,” he said, adding, “We have to coordinate our testing and test results, and we have to provide certification that our student-athletes are free from the virus.”
Athletics directors and coaches are optimistic, but realistic about the prospects.
“I’m optimistic that we can have a season and a championship,” said UNCG’s Miller. “There have been days throughout this pandemic when I felt like we’re going to be able to play every game. Then there was a two-week segment at the end of October where we were in quarantine and I was worried we were never playing a game.”
A&T’s Hilton says it’s probably best to lower our expectations for what constitutes a college basketball season amidst a global coronavirus pandemic.
“I do think we’ll be able to get certainly the majority and perhaps 80 percent of the games in,” he said. “If that happens, I will be pleased with our season for our kids.”
For Miller and his A&T counterpart, Jones, it’s all about getting their teams past the finish line in March.
“It’s not going to be fair this year,” Jones said, “but at the end of the day if somebody’s going to hold up the (MEAC championship) trophy, we want to be the team holding up the trophy. … It counts, and we just want to be the team that represents our conference in the NCAA Tournament.”
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!