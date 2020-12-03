Cunane, N.C. State women knock off No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The eighth-ranked N.C. State's women's basketball team has knocked off No. 1 South Carolina and ended the Gamecocks' 29-game winning streak.

Kayla Jones scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Summerfield, N.C., native and Northern Guilford graduate Elissa Cunane added 14 points with 8-for-8 shooting at the free-throw line in the Wolfpack's 54-46 win Thursday night.

Cunane and the Wolfpack defense held Aliyah Boston, South Carolina's 6-foot-5 sophomore contender for national player-of-the-year honors, to nine points and nine rebounds. State outscored South Carolina 30-28 in the lane.

"It starts with Boston, she's such a great player," State coach Wes Moore said after the game. "We hadn't counted on her knocking the threes down like she did (Boston made one long shot). We did a really good job swarming around her. I thought we did a pretty good job on the boards; it wasn't perfect. They're such a great offensive rebounding team. They're great in transition, they're great off the bounce."

South Carolina went 32-1 last season and won the SEC regular-season and tournament championships, and State won the ACC Tournament in the Greensboro Coliseum. But neither team advanced further because the NCAA Tournament was canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic began to surge in March.