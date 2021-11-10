Despite loss, N.C. State's Elissa Cunane says, 'I love what I do'

RALEIGH — It wasn’t the way Elissa Cunane wanted to open her senior season at N.C. State. But the senior from Summerfield did what she does after Tuesday night’s 66-57 loss to top-ranked South Carolina. She stayed positive.

The 6-foot-5 post player was held to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting and grabbed just three rebounds against a big, physical Gamecocks team. Her smile wasn’t quite as big as usual, but it wasn’t just seeing her parents, Sharon and Dan, and older brother Will afterward at Reynolds Coliseum that kept her upbeat.

“I just love what I do,” the Northern Guilford graduate said. “Every day I get to come here to this university and play basketball. I just have to enjoy every day, because I know it’s not going to last forever.”

It may not last forever, but there’s still plenty of basketball to play for Cunane and the Wolfpack, who entered the game ranked No. 5 in the nation. They play three games in four days in the Preseason WNIT at Reynolds, starting Friday evening against Wofford.

Cunane will go into the weekend thinking about how she was pushed up the lane repeatedly by 6-5 Aliyah Boston and a number of other big bodies for South Carolina and held without an offensive rebound.