Devon Daniels, N.C. State beat 17th-ranked North Carolina 79-76

RALEIGH — N.C. State's basketball team put No. 17 North Carolina in another big first-half hole and held on to win 79-76 and snap a seven-loss home streak to the Tar Heels in PNC Arena.
Devon Daniels scored eight straight points in the second half and finished with 21 for State (1-0 ACC, 5-1 overall), and freshman Shakeel Moore scored 17. The Wolfpack's win was its fifth in the teams' last 37 meetings since Roy Williams became UNC's coach to begin the 2003-04 season.
State responded with a 14-2 run after UNC (0-1, 5-3) got within a point, then did just enough down the stretch to hold off the Tar Heels' late rally.
Daniels hit a free throw with 9.3 seconds left to push the margin to three, then UNC's RJ Davis and Caleb Love missed final-possession three-pointers.
State played its third game after a two-week pause because of coronavirus issues and didn't have top big man DJ Funderburk. State's Manny Bates had his own huge game against UNC's big front line, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots.
Greensboro freshman Cam Hayes, a Greensboro Day alumnus, returned after missing the previous two games.
Armando Bacot scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels.
The Tar Heels fell behind by 16 in losses to No. 4 Iowa and No. 10 Texas and rallied from double-digit deficits in wins against UNLV, North Carolina Central and Kentucky. This time, they fell behind 46-29 with 3:56 left before halftime, then spent the rest of the night fighting uphill. The Tar Heels also finished with 18 turnovers, leading to 19 points for the Wolfpack.
What they're saying
“Our guys, we bend a little bit. We never broke." – Kevin Keatts, State coach.
“I'm proud of my team, and I thought we fought for 40 minutes.” – Keatts.
“We knew that he was going to have to play against four guys that were 6-10 or better, but he did a tremendous job. I thought he held his own.” – Keatts, on Bates.
“We got in a rhythm in the first half, right out of the gates. ... Just during the game, I could feel the growth with this team.” – Daniels.
“We've been hammering them pretty good for several years. They're tired of that. I think the difference in the game to me was their sense of urgency early in the game." – Williams.
“We just seem to can't get a good start versus anybody, maybe other than the first game. We've just been coming out real flat and just not playing hard, and then we get down and that's when we play harder.” – Bacot.
Notable
• State's previous four wins over Williams' Carolina teams came in 2007 (Raleigh), 2013 (Raleigh), 2015 (Chapel Hill) and 2018 (Chapel Hill).
• North Carolina's freshman starting backcourt, Davis and Love, combined to go 1-for-8 on three-point shots and 5-for-28 overall with seven assists and five turnovers.
• Hayes shot 3-for-3 for seven points and had an assist and two turnovers in 10 minutes for State.
• Carolina led only once, 2-0 in the first minute.
• This was the earliest meeting in the longtime rivalry since the 1979-80 season, and it lacked the Wolfpack's normally rabid home crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Up next
Carolina: At Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. Dec. 30 (Fox Sports South).
State: Boston College, 8 p.m. Dec. 30 (ACC).