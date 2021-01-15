Duke athletics director Kevin White to retire

DURHAM — Kevin White, Duke's athletics director and a university vice president, will retire in August.

White, 71, who has been Duke's AD since 2008, will continue to serve as an adjunct professor at Duke's Fuqua School of Business, where he teaches a course on sports business.

"This unequivocally represents the most difficult professional decision that I have ever made," White said in a news release from Duke. "As I look forward to completing my 47th year in higher education, including teaching, coaching, and administration, it is simply the right time to step aside and provide a distinct opportunity for both new and different voices, and a more contemporary vision."

Duke has 27 sports and more than 700 athletes. During White's tenure, Duke teams have won eight NCAA championships – women's tennis in 2009; men's basketball in 2010 and 2015; men's lacrosse in 2010, 2013 and 2014; and women's golf in 2014 and 2019 – and 23 ACC titles.

Duke president Vincent Price said that the university would soon begin a national search for White's successor.