Duke beats Louisville, will meet Florida State in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

A recap of Duke's 70-56 victory over Louisville in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
What it means
Duke has taken two steps back toward bubble conversation for the NCAA Tournament, but will need even more. The most recent bracket projections showed Louisville as a No. 10 seed from ESPN.com and CBSSports.com.
Up next
Quarterfinals, Duke vs. Florida State, 6:30 p.m. Thursday (ACC). The two teams did not meet during the regular season.
Stars
Duke
Mark Williams: 23 points, 19 rebounds.
Matthew Hurt: 20 points, five rebounds.
Louisville
David Johnson: 14 points, 11 rebounds.
Carlik Jones: 13 points, five rebounds.
Notable
• In his last six games, Williams is averaging 16.7 points and 7.8 rebounds and shooting 74.7 percent.
• Williams' rebound total is a tournament record for a freshman.
• Duke had a 34-16 scoring edge in the lane and, fueled by Williams, had a 43-39 rebounding edge.
• With spectators limited for the tournament, prices not surprisingly are high on ticket web sites. StubHub.com's cheapest seats for Thursday's night session, which also will include the North Carolina-Notre Dame winner playing Virginia Tech, were $159 per seat minutes after the Blue Devils' win.
What they're saying
• "We're fighting for our lives at this point, so I think that was probably the biggest thing." – Williams on his performance.
• "He was big-time. 23 and 19, that's not easy, especially against a team like Louisville. I'm proud of him. He's been working his butt off all year long. There were some stretches that he wasn't playing well, wasn't playing, but he just kept working, working with Coach (Nate) James. I'm so proud of him, our teammates are so proud of him, but he knows tomorrow that it's going to be a big game." Hurt on Williams.
• "No, I wouldn't say it's tiring. Our medical staff does a great job of right when we get back, we do the COVID test, we get treatment, just try to be extra cautious about our bodies. Just coming in tomorrow, we've just got to get our rest and just try to keep being better." – Hurt on the team commuting each day from Durham.
• "Well, everyone has a path to get there. On that path, though, you have to earn the right to play in the tournament. Our sport needs this tournament. It's really the best sporting event in the United States because it takes up almost -- really an entire month because all these – really the tournament has already started because of all the conference tournaments. In some respects, everybody is in it because some of these one-bid -- every team has a chance. That's not happening. It's the most fair tournament. It's the most fair tournament. So right now we're in the tournament. We have to keep winning in order to advance to next week, but when you're in your conference tournament, you are in the NCAA Tournament. You're just maybe not one of those 68 teams right now. You have to look at it that way. But it's the fairest, fairest championship by far. By far. And that's why it's pure and it encompasses every part of our country. It's magnificent. We've been fortunate to be a part of it – I don't know what, 36 times. " – Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on a path to the NCAA Tournament.
Records
Duke: 13-11.
Louisville: 13-7.