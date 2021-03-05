Duke, Carolina to close ACC regular season in front of spectators at Smith Center

Do you feel the buzz? You might not. But the Duke and North Carolina basketball teams, who have been unranked now for both meetings this season, will face each other again in Chapel Hill on Saturday night. A preview:
Matchup
Duke (9-8 ACC, 11-10 overall) at North Carolina (9-6, 15-9)
When
6 p.m. Saturday
How to watch
ESPN
At stake
Carolina is trying to stay in the conversation for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, given that the Tar Heels would need to win four in a row in Greensboro to claim the ACC's automatic bid. Carolina has the league's fifth-best NCAA NET ranking, No. 44, but is 2-8 against Quad 1 opponents. The most recent ESPN.com projection has Carolina as a No. 10 seed; CBSSports.com has the Tar Heels as a No. 11.
Duke has dropped two straight overtime games, against Louisville and Georgia Tech, after having surged with four straight wins, and its NCAA hopes are distant with their No. 58 NET ranking. ESPN.com is projecting Duke among the first four out of a 68-team NCAA Tournament. Then there's the ACC Tournament: With a win, Duke would be the No. 9 seed and open play in Greensboro on Wednesday; with a loss, Duke would be No. 10 and would play Tuesday, as Carolina did during its losing season in 2020.
Notable
- Carolina will welcome about 3,200 fans, the first public attendance in the Smith Center this season. About 2,400 are expected be students, with the remainder families of players, UNC Hospitals workers and donors.
- Carolina won 91-87 in an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 6. Carolina's Caleb Love had 25 points and seven assists, and Jeremy Roach scored 16 points to lead Duke.
What they're saying
- “It makes you miss the old days and look forward to the future when you have fans back in the stands. ... We’re looking forward to it, obviously, especially for Duke-Carolina. It’s always better when fans are there.” – Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
- “All these games are really important for us. Carolina has a better record. I would think that they would be in the tournament – I would hope that what they’ve done would’ve earned that. If we’d won these two overtime games, we might be both in that situation, but we did not. I guess there’s something different for you guys to write about than the No. 1 seed and all that, but it’s still an extremely important game." – Krzyzewski.
