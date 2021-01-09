Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Capitol insurrection: 'This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat. It’s about being a damn American.'

"What the hell are we doing? Where we can’t work as a country to come together and get these vaccines out and make sure we’re coming together. If someone’s doing something bad, Congress has the responsibility of stepping forward. I’m not sure if you saw Colin Powell be interviewed on TV, a man who is a great American. What he said was as this whole thing is moving along, Congress needs to step forward and say you can’t do that. Where are our values? Our nation has been built on values. "It was a sorry, sorry day. Everyone who was involved should be prosecuted. Our leaders and politicians who spoke up in support of that should be chastised. This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat. It’s about being a damn American. Work together. People say that’s not who we are … that is who we are right now. We need to change who we are. We need to get back to the basic principles that founded this country. Being home and watching that … with my West Point background and being in the Army and all that. I’m used to being on a team. Our country needs to be a team again.”