Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Capitol insurrection: 'This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat. It’s about being a damn American.'

Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, after his team defeated Wake Forest on Saturday in Durham, didn't mince words about the attack on the U.S. Capitol this week.
Krzyzewski, 73, the winningest coach in NCAA Division I history, is also a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., who rose to the rank of captain.
A mob of white supporters of President Trump overran Capitol Police, destroyed federal property and interrupted lawmakers trying to certify the results of a democratic election Wednesday. The insurrection resulted in five deaths.
Here's what Krzyzewski had to say about the attack on the Capitol and the state of life in the United States:
“The sorriest day … Outside of 9/11, shootings in schools where kids have gotten shot and killed. By the way, I know everyone went under desks in the Capitol. I’d like to ask how many times teachers have done that at schools when there is gun violence.
"Wednesday was a horrible day. It was an insurrection. It went to the very fabric of this great country. The symbol of our democracy is that Capitol. We allowed that symbol to be spit on and stepped on. It was a sorry day. My prayers go out to the officer’s family who was killed from the Capitol police, just like my prayers go out to the 16,000 families that have lost loved ones this last week (due to COVID). Are you kidding me? There’s 16,000.
"What the hell are we doing? Where we can’t work as a country to come together and get these vaccines out and make sure we’re coming together. If someone’s doing something bad, Congress has the responsibility of stepping forward. I’m not sure if you saw Colin Powell be interviewed on TV, a man who is a great American. What he said was as this whole thing is moving along, Congress needs to step forward and say you can’t do that. Where are our values? Our nation has been built on values. "It was a sorry, sorry day. Everyone who was involved should be prosecuted. Our leaders and politicians who spoke up in support of that should be chastised. This is not about being a Republican or a Democrat. It’s about being a damn American. Work together. People say that’s not who we are … that is who we are right now. We need to change who we are. We need to get back to the basic principles that founded this country. Being home and watching that … with my West Point background and being in the Army and all that. I’m used to being on a team. Our country needs to be a team again.”
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.