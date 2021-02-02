Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Miami loss: 'We were very soft'

A recap of the Duke basketball team's 77-75 loss to Miami on Monday night.
Why the Blue Devils lost
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called his team's effort "sad" after the loss to the Hurricanes, who had just six scholarship players available and had lost four straight games. Two free throws by Miami's Anthony Walker with 12.8 seconds left put the Hurricanes ahead 77-73.
Stars
Duke
Matthew Hurt: 21 points.
Wendell Moore: 18 points.
Miami
Elijah Olaniyi: 21`points.
Anthony Walker: 16 points.
Isaiah Wong: 16 points.
Notable
• Miami missed four of eight free-throw attempts, including the front ends of two one-and-ones, in the final 1:15.
• The game featured 20 lead changes, and the largest lead by either team was six.
• In their previous four games, the Hurricanes had failed to score 60 points.
• Miami, which went into the game shooting 28.4 percent from three-point range, made seven of 15 long-range attempts.
What Krzyzewski is saying
"I'm disappointed in our team. It was a quick turnaround. We had two really good games and we acted like a really young team against a team that's had a lot of – they're still talented. Jim's team's talented. They're older and they've lost close games and they've lost, obviously, people and I don't know on the quick turnaround if our guys felt this was going to be easy.
"We did not play well, bottom line. We can go through a whole bunch of things; I didn't think we competed. I thought we were soft and I saw it in practice (Sunday) and tried to take steps to change that and we were not able to change it. I'm really disappointed in our team. They did not play like a Duke basketball team tonight and obviously I'm responsible for that. The last two games we won and were deserving to win; we were not tonight. We threw the ball to them about five times and threw it right to them and they got layups and we were very soft. We were very soft and just extremely disappointed, extremely disappointed. ...
"If anybody steps up it helps. You need to hit it at the moment you see it. We saw it yesterday. You took care of it yesterday; you don't take care of it during a ball game and they're real young. They are really young and for us to win, we have to play really hard and well together. We're just a good basketball team. We have talent, don't get me wrong. We have to really play hard to win and if we don't play hard, we're going to lose. If we play hard, we still might lose. We're going to get better and get after it, but we didn't play hard tonight.
"It's sad. It really is sad. Coming off those two games – again, you play three games in six days and we're not tired, don't get me wrong in that, but you have to be mature enough to handle three games in that period of time and be prepared for each one. I told them if you [do not] come down to Miami to play, we will lose. If you come down to Miami to compete, we will win.
"And I give them the example of, the game of basketball is a great game and had been great to me and I love it passionately, but the game that I'm talking about is the game, like tonight is the game. That single game is the most selfish thing in our game and it's selfish because it does not care what you did in the previous game. It doesn't care what you're going to do in a future game and if you don't come completely immersed in it, it will not reward you. That's what I've talked to them about. You have to handle this game and the game will hold you accountable and obviously your opponent will, too. Unless they don't do it, too, then you might win. I believe in all that stuff. That's what I try to teach each one of our teams and we'll still continue to try and teach this team."
Records
Duke: 5-4 ACC, 7-6 overall.
Miami: 3-9, 7-10.
Up next
Duke: North Carolina, 6 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).