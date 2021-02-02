Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Miami loss: 'We were very soft'

"It's sad. It really is sad. Coming off those two games – again, you play three games in six days and we're not tired, don't get me wrong in that, but you have to be mature enough to handle three games in that period of time and be prepared for each one. I told them if you [do not] come down to Miami to play, we will lose. If you come down to Miami to compete, we will win.

"And I give them the example of, the game of basketball is a great game and had been great to me and I love it passionately, but the game that I'm talking about is the game, like tonight is the game. That single game is the most selfish thing in our game and it's selfish because it does not care what you did in the previous game. It doesn't care what you're going to do in a future game and if you don't come completely immersed in it, it will not reward you. That's what I've talked to them about. You have to handle this game and the game will hold you accountable and obviously your opponent will, too. Unless they don't do it, too, then you might win. I believe in all that stuff. That's what I try to teach each one of our teams and we'll still continue to try and teach this team."