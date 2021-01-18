Duke drops out of AP college basketball poll, joining North Carolina

Duke, in Krzyzewski's third season, wasn't ranked and was on its way to a 11-17 record, which included a loss to Wagner in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The roster featured a program-changing freshman class of Johnny Dawkins, Mark Alarie, Jay Bilas and David Henderson, who would lead the Blue Devils to the NCAA championship game in April 1986.

Carolina's six NCAA championships are the third-most in NCAA history behind UCLA's 11 and Kentucky's eight. Duke has won five national titles, tied with Indiana for fourth-most. Smith retired in 1997 with 879 coaching victories and was the all-time leader, and Krzyzewski is now No. 1 with 1,162 wins.

