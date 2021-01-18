Duke drops out of AP college basketball poll, joining North Carolina

Neither Duke nor North Carolina is ranked in the Associated Press college basketball poll, and this week is the first time that at least one of the teams hasn't been ranked since Dec. 27, 1982.
That's 702 polls ago.
Duke, which was No. 19 last week, dropped to 3-1 in the ACC and 5-3 overall and out of the top 25 with a loss last week to Virginia Tech, which is now No. 16.
“We’re still finding out about our team,” said Coach Mike Krzyzewski, whose team nearly rallied from an 18-point deficit against Virginia Tech. “We had not played in an ACC game like that. ... You don’t get better without experience.”
Carolina opened this season ranked No. 16 but is 3-3 in the league and 8-5 overall and hasn't been ranked since Dec. 21.
The last time neither team earned a national ranking came more than 38 years ago.
Carolina, which was the defending NCAA champion under Coach Dean Smith, lost its first two games of the 1982-83 season in November to St. John's and Missouri, then dropped a third one to Tulsa on Dec. 17 to fall out of the 20-team poll. The Tar Heels, in Michael Jordan's sophomore season, returned to the rankings Jan. 4, ascended to No. 1 for two weeks in February, went 12-2 to claim first in the ACC regular season and finished 28-8 overall after losing to Georgia in the NCAA East Regional final.
Duke, in Krzyzewski's third season, wasn't ranked and was on its way to a 11-17 record, which included a loss to Wagner in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The roster featured a program-changing freshman class of Johnny Dawkins, Mark Alarie, Jay Bilas and David Henderson, who would lead the Blue Devils to the NCAA championship game in April 1986.
Carolina's six NCAA championships are the third-most in NCAA history behind UCLA's 11 and Kentucky's eight. Duke has won five national titles, tied with Indiana for fourth-most. Smith retired in 1997 with 879 coaching victories and was the all-time leader, and Krzyzewski is now No. 1 with 1,162 wins.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
