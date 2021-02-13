Duke ends three-game losing streak with victory over N.C. State

What they're saying

"He gives me a lot of confidence. He's 7 feet. He had five blocks tonight. His shot-blocking presence helps our team and me individually. I'm very comfortable playing with him. He gives me a lot of confidence. He's young, and he's only going to get better." – Hurt on Williams.

"A lot of work along with the coaches. I worked with Coach (Jon) Scheyer a lot last week on getting my shot off a lot quicker. Against UNC, I was playing slow and shooting the ball slow." – Hurt.

"He was quicker than he's been for over a month. That's after a couple of really hard defensive practices. He seemed more alive today. He was quick and he got his shot off quick. He had a heck of a game. With this scoring game, it's a lower-scoring game, to get 24 points, 6-for-7 from three." – Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Hurt.