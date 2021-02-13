Duke ends three-game losing streak with victory over N.C. State

Matthew Hurt and Duke bounced back from consecutive losses to Miami, North Carolina and Notre Dame to record a 69-53 victory over N.C. State on Saturday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
Stars
Duke
Matthew Hurt: 24 points (8-for-10 FG, 6-for-7 3FG)).
Mark Williams: 13 points (5-for-9 FG), five blocked shots.
DJ Steward: 12 points (5-for-8 FG), four assists.
State
Shakeel Moore: 13 points (5-for-8 FG).
DJ Funderburk: 11 points, five rebounds.
Jericole Hellems: 11 points, five rebounds.
Notable
• Hurt, who took a 17.7 scoring average into the game, recovered from difficult games against North Carolina (seven points, three rebounds, five fouls, 21 minutes) and Notre Dame (13 points, four rebounds, four fouls).
• Duke forced 18 turnovers and turned those into 22 points.
• State dominated scoring inside the lane, 40-26, and had a 31-26 edge on the boards.
What they're saying
"He gives me a lot of confidence. He's 7 feet. He had five blocks tonight. His shot-blocking presence helps our team and me individually. I'm very comfortable playing with him. He gives me a lot of confidence. He's young, and he's only going to get better." – Hurt on Williams.
"A lot of work along with the coaches. I worked with Coach (Jon) Scheyer a lot last week on getting my shot off a lot quicker. Against UNC, I was playing slow and shooting the ball slow." – Hurt.
"He was quicker than he's been for over a month. That's after a couple of really hard defensive practices. He seemed more alive today. He was quick and he got his shot off quick. He had a heck of a game. With this scoring game, it's a lower-scoring game, to get 24 points, 6-for-7 from three." – Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Hurt.
"Because we were giving up over 90 points in the previous two games. Before those two games, we were turning the ball over so much. You can only practice so much. Our point of emphasis for those games, because we had been playing decent defense, was offense. Their habits aren't engrained enough, where you can do that like you can do with a veteran team. We can't give up that many points and expect to win. Thankfully, we didn't do that today." – Krzyzewski on the emphasis in practice on defense after losses to North Carolina (91-87) and Notre Dame (93-89).
Statistics
Records
Duke: 6-6 ACC, 8-8 overall.
State: 4-8, 8-9.
Up next
Duke: At Wake Forest, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).
State: At Pitt, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).