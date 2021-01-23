Duke falls to Louisville, 70-65

A recap of the Duke men's basketball team's 70-65 loss at Louisville on Saturday.
Stars
Duke
Matthew Hurt: 24 points (4-for-5 3FG), eight rebounds.
DJ Steward: 13 points.
Louisville
Carlik Jones: 24 points, five assists.
Jae'Lyn Withers: 13 points, seven rebounds.
David Johnson: 12 points, eight rebounds.
Notable
• Louisville was 18-for-24 at the free-throw line and had a 34-26 edge in rebounds.
• Duke got to the line for only nine free-throw attempts (seven made) and was credited with just seven assists.
• Duke is still searching for its first quality win of 2020-21. Duke's victories this season, with records going into Saturday, have come over Coppin State (5-9), Bellarmine (6-5) and three ACC teams (Notre Dame, Boston College and Wake Forest) with a combined 2-17 league record.
• The Blue Devils are scheduled to play seven of their next 10 games at home, after opening ACC play with four of six on the road.
Statistics
Records
Duke: 3-3 ACC, 5-5 overall.
Louisville: 5-2, 10-3.
Up next
Duke: Georgia Tech, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN).
Louisville: Boston College, noon Saturday (Fox Sports South).