 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duke falls to Louisville, 70-65
0 comments

Duke falls to Louisville, 70-65

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Louisville_Duke_02.jpg

Louisville's Dre Davis makes the bucket against Duke's Matthew Hurt. 01/23/21

 Scott Utterback/Courier Journal

A recap of the Duke men's basketball team's 70-65 loss at Louisville on Saturday.

Stars

Duke

Matthew Hurt: 24 points (4-for-5 3FG), eight rebounds.

DJ Steward: 13 points.

Louisville

Carlik Jones: 24 points, five assists.

Jae'Lyn Withers: 13 points, seven rebounds.

David Johnson: 12 points, eight rebounds.

Notable

Louisville was 18-for-24 at the free-throw line and had a 34-26 edge in rebounds.

 Duke got to the line for only nine free-throw attempts (seven made) and was credited with just seven assists.

 Duke is still searching for its first quality win of 2020-21. Duke's victories this season, with records going into Saturday, have come over Coppin State (5-9), Bellarmine (6-5) and three ACC teams (Notre Dame, Boston College and Wake Forest) with a combined 2-17 league record.

 The Blue Devils are scheduled to play seven of their next 10 games at home, after opening ACC play with four of six on the road.

Statistics

Click here for full game statistics.

Records

Duke: 3-3 ACC, 5-5 overall.

Louisville: 5-2, 10-3.

Up next

Duke: Georgia Tech, 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN).

Louisville: Boston College, noon Saturday (Fox Sports South).

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News