Duke loses its third straight game, falls below .500 in ACC and overall

Why the Blue Devils lost

Duke, which drops below .500 for the season with a third straight loss, suffered a three-minute scoreless stretch late in the game, although Notre Dame was unable to create much distance. A key three-point shot by Prentiss Hubb with 37 seconds to go put Notre Dame ahead 90-85, and Dane Goodwin made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left.

What it means

Duke's chance to keep alive an NCAA Tournament streak that dates to 1996 has taken a significant hit in February. The Blue Devils had to consider games at Miami last week and at home against the Irish winnable, but they lost both. Seven games remain on the schedule, and not only will a game at N.C. State be a must-win, but Duke might need to spring a couple of upsets before the ACC Tournament.