Duke loses its third straight game, falls below .500 in ACC and overall
Duke loses its third straight game, falls below .500 in ACC and overall

mbb_duke_notre_dame_ledonne_20210209-36.jpg

Duke's Wendell Moore tries to pressure Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan at the rim.

 Nat LeDonne, ACC Media Portal

A recap of the Duke basketball team's 93-89 loss to Notre Dame on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.

Why the Blue Devils lost

Duke, which drops below .500 for the season with a third straight loss, suffered a three-minute scoreless stretch late in the game, although Notre Dame was unable to create much distance. A key three-point shot by Prentiss Hubb with 37 seconds to go put Notre Dame ahead 90-85, and Dane Goodwin made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left.

What it means

Duke's chance to keep alive an NCAA Tournament streak that dates to 1996 has taken a significant hit in February. The Blue Devils had to consider games at Miami last week and at home against the Irish winnable, but they lost both. Seven games remain on the schedule, and not only will a game at N.C. State be a must-win, but Duke might need to spring a couple of upsets before the ACC Tournament.

Stars

Notre Dame

Cormac Ryan: 28 points (10-for-16 FG).

Prentiss Hubb: 15 points (3-for-6 3FG), eight assists, three rebounds.

Juwan Durham: 13 points (6-for-6 FG), five rebounds, three blocks.

Dane Goodwin: 12 points, seven rebounds.

Duke

Wendell Moore: 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists.

Jeremy Roach: 16 points.

Matthew Hurt: 13 points.

Statistics

Click here to see full game statistics.

Records

Notre Dame: 5-7 ACC, 8-10 overall.

Duke: 5-6, 7-8.

Up next

Notre Dame: Miami, 6 p.m. Sunday (ACC).

Duke: At N.C. State, 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN).

