Duke out of ACC Tournament and season is over after positive COVID-19 test

The Blue Devils routed Boston College in the opening round Tuesday and then beat Louisville 70-56 on Wednesday night, getting a 23-point, 19-rebound game from freshman Mark Williams.

"Well, everyone has a path to get there," Coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the Louisville game. "On that path, though, you have to earn the right to play in the tournament. Our sport needs this tournament. It's really the best sporting event in the United States because it takes up almost – really an entire month because all these – really the tournament has already started because of all the conference tournaments.

"In some respects, everybody is in it because some of these one-bid – every team has a chance. That's not happening.

"It's the most fair tournament. It's the most fair tournament. So right now we're in the tournament. We have to keep winning in order to advance to next week, but when you're in your conference tournament, you are in the NCAA Tournament. You're just maybe not one of those 68 teams right now. You have to look at it that way.

"But it's the fairest, fairest championship by far. By far. And that's why it's pure and it encompasses every part of our country. It's magnificent. We've been fortunate to be a part of it – I don't know what, 36 times. I hope that answers your question. Probably too much."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.