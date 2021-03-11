Duke out of ACC Tournament and season is over after positive COVID-19 test

GREENSBORO — Duke is out of the ACC Tournament and its basketball season is over.
A positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing would have made multiple Blue Devils players unavailable, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported. The ACC confirmed the cancellation of the game this morning.
So did the Duke Twitter account: "We will not continue competing in the 2021 ACC Tournament due to our school’s and conference’s health/safety protocols. The determination was made following the positive COVID-19 test for a member of our program’s Tier 1 personnel after Wednesday’s game."
Florida State, the Blue Devils' opponent tonight, will advance to the semifinals to face the North Carolina-Virginia Tech winner. The Tar Heels-Hokies game will be moved up to an 8:30 p.m. start (ESPN).
“While our season was different than any other that I can remember," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement, "I loved the 2020-21 Duke Basketball team and was honored to be their coach. We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men they are. I feel deeply for our players, who have done a terrific job all season in taking care of each other and the team. I am extremely proud of their collective attitudes and effort, which could not have been stronger.
"We are disappointed we cannot keep fighting together as a group after two outstanding days in Greensboro. This season was a challenge for every team across the country and as we have seen over and over, this global pandemic is very cruel and is not yet over. As many safeguards as we implemented, no one is immune to this terrible virus.”
Athletics director Kevin White, also in a statement, said: "Unfortunately, after going an entire season with no positive COVID-19 tests among our men’s basketball student-athletes and coaching staff, one member of our program tested positive following Wednesday’s ACC Tournament game in Greensboro. After working with our medical professionals and following Duke and ACC Medical Advisory Group health, safety, and contact tracing protocols, the student-athletes on our team are now in quarantine. Since last March when the pandemic started, we have listened to our medical experts and always put safety at the forefront of any determinations regarding competition. As a result, this will end our 2020-21 season. We wish every team still playing college basketball good health and the very best during the next few weeks.”
Duke had been commuting to games in Greensboro from Durham.
Duke (13-11) was expected to need at least four wins and possibly a tournament championship to be able to return to the NCAA Tournament, which the program had not missed since 1995.
The Blue Devils routed Boston College in the opening round Tuesday and then beat Louisville 70-56 on Wednesday night, getting a 23-point, 19-rebound game from freshman Mark Williams.
"Well, everyone has a path to get there," Coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the Louisville game. "On that path, though, you have to earn the right to play in the tournament. Our sport needs this tournament. It's really the best sporting event in the United States because it takes up almost – really an entire month because all these – really the tournament has already started because of all the conference tournaments.
"In some respects, everybody is in it because some of these one-bid – every team has a chance. That's not happening.
"It's the most fair tournament. It's the most fair tournament. So right now we're in the tournament. We have to keep winning in order to advance to next week, but when you're in your conference tournament, you are in the NCAA Tournament. You're just maybe not one of those 68 teams right now. You have to look at it that way.
"But it's the fairest, fairest championship by far. By far. And that's why it's pure and it encompasses every part of our country. It's magnificent. We've been fortunate to be a part of it – I don't know what, 36 times. I hope that answers your question. Probably too much."
