Duke wins its third straight, beating No. 7 Virginia, 66-65

Perhaps more remarkable than Boeheim considering wins over N.C. State and Wake Forest "monster wins" or criticizing journalists for publishing something that he said was his comment Saturday about Johnson: “I have a talk radio show. I just talk about stuff. Nobody’s ever listened to it. Now people in the media are taping it and play by play. This is a talk show. What I said the other night about Duke, who we’re going to play, had nothing to do with my friendship with Mike Krzyzewski. Nothing to do with Jalen Johnson at all.”