Duke wins its third straight, beating No. 7 Virginia, 66-65

A recap of Duke's men's basketball game against Virginia on Saturday night in Durham.
Why the Blue Devils won
Jaemyn Brakefield's basket with 1:59 remaining put Duke ahead for the first time since early in the second half, and the Blue Devils held the No. 7 Cavaliers scoreless over the final 3:09. After Duke's DJ Stewart missed the front end of a one-and-one with nine seconds left, the Blue Devils survived when Kihei Clark's last-second three-point attempt missed.
What it means
Duke, after suffering two three-game losing streaks in 2021, has won three straight and might be able to give the NCAA Tournament selection committee something to think about as the regular season winds down and ACC Tournament approaches. The Blue Devils, who earned a second Quad 1 win and went into the game with a No. 60 NCAA NET ranking, have home games remaining against Syracuse (more on that in a minute) and Louisville and road games at Georgia Tech, which Duke beat the first time, and at North Carolina.
Stars
Virginia
Jay Huff: 20 points (9-for-15 FG), 12 rebounds, two blocks.
Sam Hauser: 19 points (7-for-11 FG), eight rebounds, three assists.
Kihei Clark: 15 points, four rebounds, three steals.
Duke
Matthew Hurt: 22 points (8-for-13 FG, 5-for-8 3FG), four rebounds.
Jeremy Roach: 12 points, three assists.
Jaemyn Brakefield: 11 points, five rebounds, four blocks.
Wendell Moore: Five rebounds, seven assists.
Notable
• Duke's 6-0 lead in the first 75 seconds was the largest of the game by either team.
• Virginia entered the game with a No. 9 NCAA net ranking.
• Duke improved to 59-10 record against Virginia in Durham, including 54-9 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Boeheim on Johnson
The pregame conversation Monday night between Hall of Fame coaches Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and Mike Krzyzewski of Duke could be interesting. Boeheim recently criticized Jalen Johnson for opting out of the remainder of Duke's season.
"That guy was hurting them so they actually are much better now without him," Boeheim said late in the week. "He was just doing some things and keeping other people from playing that are good. They've had two monster wins since he's opted out."
Perhaps more remarkable than Boeheim considering wins over N.C. State and Wake Forest "monster wins" or criticizing journalists for publishing something that he said was his comment Saturday about Johnson: “I have a talk radio show. I just talk about stuff. Nobody’s ever listened to it. Now people in the media are taping it and play by play. This is a talk show. What I said the other night about Duke, who we’re going to play, had nothing to do with my friendship with Mike Krzyzewski. Nothing to do with Jalen Johnson at all.”
What they're saying
• "It's sad that fans were not at this game. This was an epic game. Every possession was fought, it seemed like every dribble at times. They're an outstanding team and program." – Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
• "They had to communicate a lot tonight, and they made really outstanding decisions on the defensive end of the court." – Krzyzewski.
Records
Virginia: 11-3, 15-5.
Duke: 8-6, 10-8.
Up next
Virginia: N.C. State, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).
Duke: Syracuse, 7 p.m. Monday (ESPN).