 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duke's Champions Classic game against Michigan State to be played in Cameron Indoor Stadium
0 comments

Duke's Champions Classic game against Michigan State to be played in Cameron Indoor Stadium

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
duke logo 091219

No. 9 Duke's basketball game against No. 13 Michigan State in the Champions Classic will be played in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and air on ESPN.

Duke has announced that fans will not be permitted at home basketball games this season.

Champions Classic games are typically played in a neutral arena featuring those two programs, No. 6 Kansas and No. 10 Kentucky. The Classic had been scheduled for the United Center in Chicago.

The Kansas-Kentucky game in this season's event will be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, tipping at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

ESPN also announced that the Jimmy V Men's Classic, set for Dec. 2, also will be at Bankers Life. No. 1 Gonzaga will play No. 12 Tennessee, then No. 2 Baylor will face No. 8 Illinois.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News