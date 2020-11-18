Duke's Champions Classic game against Michigan State to be played in Cameron Indoor Stadium

No. 9 Duke's basketball game against No. 13 Michigan State in the Champions Classic will be played in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and air on ESPN.

Duke has announced that fans will not be permitted at home basketball games this season.

Champions Classic games are typically played in a neutral arena featuring those two programs, No. 6 Kansas and No. 10 Kentucky. The Classic had been scheduled for the United Center in Chicago.

The Kansas-Kentucky game in this season's event will be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, tipping at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

ESPN also announced that the Jimmy V Men's Classic, set for Dec. 2, also will be at Bankers Life. No. 1 Gonzaga will play No. 12 Tennessee, then No. 2 Baylor will face No. 8 Illinois.