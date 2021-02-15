Duke's Jalen Johnson opts out of remainder of college basketball season

DURHAM — Duke freshman Jalen Johnson will opt out of the rest of the college basketball season to prepare for the NBA draft.
Johnson, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward from Milwaukee, was projected to earn first-team All-ACC and showed flashes of brilliance but also battled a foot injury during the season.
Johnson had 19 points and 19 rebounds against the MEAC's Coppin State to open the season. Johnson played in a loss to Illinois on Dec. 8; missed games against Notre Dame, Boston College and Wake Forest with a foot injury; then returned to the court to play four minutes at Virginia Tech on Jan. 12. Then Johnson totaled 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists against Pitt on Jan. 19.
But Johnson did not start in Duke's last three games: Losses to North Carolina and Notre Dame and a rout of N.C. State. His minutes dwindled in each, from 25, to 15, to just eight against the Wolfpack.
Johnson finishes with averages of 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Johnson's high school career was nomadic. He played for two seasons for Sun Prairie High School, near Madison, Wis., then he played for Nicolet in suburban Milwaukee and led the team to the Class 2 state championship in 2018-19. Johnson transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for the 2019-20 season but was injured, didn't play in a game and returned to Nicolett close his high school career.
Duke (8-8), which will play at Wake Forest on Wednesday night, appears headed toward missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995 unless it can boost its resume by winning nearly all of its six scheduled games or win the ACC Tournament, which likely would require at least four victories.
Duke released two statements regarding the decision, from Johnson and from Coach Mike Krzyzewski:
Johnson: "I appreciate everything about my time at Duke. Coach K, my teammates and the program have been nothing but supportive throughout this season, especially during the rehab of my foot injury. My family, Coach and I have made the decision that I should not play the remainder of this season so I can be 100 percent healthy in preparation for the NBA Draft. This was not easy but we feel it's best for my future. I have nothing but love for the Brotherhood and thank my teammates and everyone associated with the program. Duke will always have a special place in my heart and will always be a part of me."
Krzyzewski: "While we are encouraged by what we are seeing medically, for Jalen's future, we believe this decision is in his best interest. We are ultimately careful with every one of our players and will continue to support Jalen as he progresses toward his goal of playing professional basketball. He deserves to be fully healthy for the upcoming NBA Draft."