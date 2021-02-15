Duke's Jalen Johnson opts out of remainder of college basketball season

Duke (8-8), which will play at Wake Forest on Wednesday night, appears headed toward missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995 unless it can boost its resume by winning nearly all of its six scheduled games or win the ACC Tournament, which likely would require at least four victories.

Duke released two statements regarding the decision, from Johnson and from Coach Mike Krzyzewski:

Johnson: "I appreciate everything about my time at Duke. Coach K, my teammates and the program have been nothing but supportive throughout this season, especially during the rehab of my foot injury. My family, Coach and I have made the decision that I should not play the remainder of this season so I can be 100 percent healthy in preparation for the NBA Draft. This was not easy but we feel it's best for my future. I have nothing but love for the Brotherhood and thank my teammates and everyone associated with the program. Duke will always have a special place in my heart and will always be a part of me."

Krzyzewski: "While we are encouraged by what we are seeing medically, for Jalen's future, we believe this decision is in his best interest. We are ultimately careful with every one of our players and will continue to support Jalen as he progresses toward his goal of playing professional basketball. He deserves to be fully healthy for the upcoming NBA Draft."