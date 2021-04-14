Duke's Matthew Hurt leaving for NBA

Duke basketball player Matthew Hurt, a first-team All-ACC selection, has declared for the NBA Draft and will hire an agent, which would end his college eligibility.

"It was always a dream of mine to play at Duke, and it's also a dream of mine to play in the NBA," Hurt said in a news release. "Duke has made me become a better player and person and has put me in a position to take this next step in my career.

The sophomore averaged 18.3 points per game and 18.6 points in conference-only games to lead the league. His field-goal percentage, .556, ranked second in the conference and 38th nationally. Hurt made 56 of 126 (.444) from three-point range, and his 2.33 made three-pointers per contest were good for fourth in the ACC.

"He is already a pro in how he approaches the game and approaches his development as a player and a person," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in the news release.

Three Duke players have entered the NCAA's transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com. Forward and graduate student Patrick Tape has said he will transfer to San Francisco, and freshman forward Jaemyn Brakefield and senior guard Jordan Goldwire have not announced new destinations. In February, Duke freshman Jalen Johnson opted out for the remainder of the season and is no longer in the program.

Duke has signed two five-star high school seniors, power forward Paolo Banchero (ranked No. 3 nationally by 247Sports.com) and small forward AJ Griffin (No. 7), and shooting guard Trevor Keels (No. 20) recently announced he would attend Duke. The class is ranked third-best nationally.

