Duke's winter sports, including basketball in Cameron Indoor Stadium, to begin without spectators

DURHAM – No Cameron Crazies.

COVID-19's impact has extended into the seats at Cameron Indoor Stadium for Duke basketball games, which will be open only to essential game management personnel and broadcast media.

The Duke men's basketball team will open its season Nov. 25 against Gardner-Webb in Cameron. Duke's no-fan policy is continuing from its fall sports seasons to the winter.

“As Duke University continues to be an industry leader per providing a safe environment for intercollegiate athletic competition, the decision to maintain our non-spectator protocol is imperative for the overall health and safety of the Blue Devil fan base, student-athletes, coaches and support staff, notwithstanding the immediate campus population comprised of students, faculty and staff,” athletics director Kevin White said in a statement.

Duke's Wendell Moore said the team would miss its fans, but it won't exactly be quiet in Cameron.

“Not having fans is huge," Moore said, according to GoDuke.com. "Obviously for a program like us, with the Cameron Crazies being so historically involved in our program, it gives us the ultimate home court-advantage, and so not having them there hurts us.

"But we’ve been preparing in the atmosphere we’re going to play in. In Cameron, we have everything set up. With the crowd noise, we tried that out in our scrimmage on Friday, and the atmosphere is great. The atmosphere that everybody put together is obviously the safest atmosphere for us and it’s the best atmosphere for us that we can play in right now.”