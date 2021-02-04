 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Carolina's win over Houston is rare glory for North Carolina during 2020-21 basketball season
0 comments

East Carolina's win over Houston is rare glory for North Carolina during 2020-21 basketball season

{{featured_button_text}}
Houston East Carolina Basketball

East Carolina's Jayden Gardner in the closing minutes of the Pirates' win over fifth-ranked Houston in Greenville.

 Karl B DeBlaker, Associated Press

East Carolina's 82-73 basketball victory over fifth-ranked Houston, the program's first against a top five opponent, also provided a rarity for any of the state's 18 NCAA Division I basketball teams this season: A Quad 1 win.

The NCAA adopted the quadrant system beginning with 2017-18 to better evaluate teams for selection for the postseason tournament. Quad 1, in which wins are the most helpful for at-large contenders, includes home games against teams ranked in the top 30 of the NCAA NET rankings, neutral-site games against the top 50 and road games against the top 75.

The Old North State, whose teams have won the second-most NCAA Tournament championships in history (13, behind California's 15), has scratched out four Quad 1 wins during the 2020-21 season, against 32 losses. Charlotte, Davidson and Duke own the other Quad 1 wins to go with East Carolina's victory Wednesday night.

In case you're wondering as Selection Sunday on March 14 approaches, the 1972-73 season was the last in which no team from North Carolina made the NCAA Tournament. N.C. State, which went 27-0, was on probation and was not eligible for the 25-team tournament. Two seasons later, in 1975, the NCAA began allowing multiple bids from leagues and expanded the field to 32 teams.

Quad 1 records by North Carolina teams through Wednesday's games:

Appalachian State: 0-2

A&T: 0-2

Campbell: 0-0

Charlotte: 1-0

Davidson: 1-1

Duke: 1-3

East Carolina: 1-1

Elon: 0-0

Gardner-Webb: 0-1

High Point: 0-1

North Carolina: 0-5

N.C. Central: 0-2

N.C. State: 0-6

UNC-Asheville: 0-1

UNCG: 0-0

UNC-Wilmington: 0-1

Wake Forest: 0-5

Western Carolina: 0-1

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News