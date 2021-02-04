East Carolina's win over Houston is rare glory for North Carolina during 2020-21 basketball season

East Carolina's 82-73 basketball victory over fifth-ranked Houston, the program's first against a top five opponent, also provided a rarity for any of the state's 18 NCAA Division I basketball teams this season: A Quad 1 win.
The NCAA adopted the quadrant system beginning with 2017-18 to better evaluate teams for selection for the postseason tournament. Quad 1, in which wins are the most helpful for at-large contenders, includes home games against teams ranked in the top 30 of the NCAA NET rankings, neutral-site games against the top 50 and road games against the top 75.
The Old North State, whose teams have won the second-most NCAA Tournament championships in history (13, behind California's 15), has scratched out four Quad 1 wins during the 2020-21 season, against 32 losses. Charlotte, Davidson and Duke own the other Quad 1 wins to go with East Carolina's victory Wednesday night.
🗣️ Bring out the highlights!! pic.twitter.com/Gf47EXlBaT— ECU Men’s Basketball (@ecubasketball) February 4, 2021
In case you're wondering as Selection Sunday on March 14 approaches, the 1972-73 season was the last in which no team from North Carolina made the NCAA Tournament. N.C. State, which went 27-0, was on probation and was not eligible for the 25-team tournament. Two seasons later, in 1975, the NCAA began allowing multiple bids from leagues and expanded the field to 32 teams.
Quad 1 records by North Carolina teams through Wednesday's games:
Appalachian State: 0-2
A&T: 0-2
Campbell: 0-0
Charlotte: 1-0
Davidson: 1-1
Duke: 1-3
East Carolina: 1-1
Elon: 0-0
Gardner-Webb: 0-1
High Point: 0-1
North Carolina: 0-5
N.C. Central: 0-2
N.C. State: 0-6
UNC-Asheville: 0-1
UNCG: 0-0
UNC-Wilmington: 0-1
Wake Forest: 0-5
Western Carolina: 0-1
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.