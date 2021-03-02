Elissa Cunane, Elizabeth Kitley earn first-team All-ACC honors

Northern Guilford graduate Elissa Cunane, a junior at N.C. State, and Northwest Guilford alumna Elizabeth Kitley, a sophomore at Virginia Tech, earned the recognition in separate votes by head coaches and by a committee selected by the ACC.

The two friends, both 6-5 centers, led their high school teams to state championships, and each received News & Record player of the year honors. Cunane missed several games, including both against Virginia Tech, after contracting COVID-19 and averaged 15.6 points and 8.0 rebounds in 17 games for the Wolfpack, the No. 2 seed in this week's ACC Tournament in Greensboro. Kitley averages 18.6 points and 10.9 rebounds for the No. 7 Hokies. Their teams could meet in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Friday.