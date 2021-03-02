 Skip to main content
Elissa Cunane, Elizabeth Kitley earn first-team All-ACC honors
Elissa Cunane, Elizabeth Kitley earn first-team All-ACC honors

N.C. State's Elissa Cunane, left, and Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley after their teams met in Raleigh on Jan. 2, 2020. 

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Guilford County has produced two of the 10 women's basketball players who made first-team All-ACC.

Northern Guilford graduate Elissa Cunane, a junior at N.C. State, and Northwest Guilford alumna Elizabeth Kitley, a sophomore at Virginia Tech, earned the recognition in separate votes by head coaches and by a committee selected by the ACC.

The two friends, both 6-5 centers, led their high school teams to state championships, and each received News & Record player of the year honors. Cunane missed several games, including both against Virginia Tech, after contracting COVID-19 and averaged 15.6 points and 8.0 rebounds in 17 games for the Wolfpack, the No. 2 seed in this week's ACC Tournament in Greensboro. Kitley averages 18.6 points and 10.9 rebounds for the No. 7 Hokies. Their teams could meet in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Friday.

Wake Forest forward Ivana Raca (16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds) also made the first team, and teammate Gina Conti (14.3 points, 4.1 assists), a guard, is one of five second-team selections. Demon Deacons guard Jewel Spear (10.0 points) earned all-freshman honors.

The voting for top awards by ACC coaches:

Player of the year

Dana Evans, senior, G, Louisville

Freshman of the year

Maddy Westbeld, freshman, F, Notre Dame

Coach of the year

Wes Moore, N.C. State

All-ACC

First team

Taylor Soule, junior, F, Boston College

Morgan Jones, junior, G, Florida State

Lorela Cubaj, senior, F, Georgia Tech

Dana Evans, senior, G, Louisville

Jakia Brown-Turner, sophomore, W, N.C. State

Elissa Cunane, junior, C, N.C. State

Kayla Jones, senior, F, N.C. State

Elizabeth Kitley, sophomore, C, Virginia Tech

Aisha Sheppard, senior, G, Virginia Tech

Ivana Raca, senior, F, Wake Forest

