Elissa Cunane, Elizabeth Kitley earn first-team All-ACC honors

Guilford County has produced two of the 10 women's basketball players who made first-team All-ACC.
Northern Guilford graduate Elissa Cunane, a junior at N.C. State, and Northwest Guilford alumna Elizabeth Kitley, a sophomore at Virginia Tech, earned the recognition in separate votes by head coaches and by a committee selected by the ACC.
The two friends, both 6-5 centers, led their high school teams to state championships, and each received News & Record player of the year honors. Cunane missed several games, including both against Virginia Tech, after contracting COVID-19 and averaged 15.6 points and 8.0 rebounds in 17 games for the Wolfpack, the No. 2 seed in this week's ACC Tournament in Greensboro. Kitley averages 18.6 points and 10.9 rebounds for the No. 7 Hokies. Their teams could meet in an ACC Tournament quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Friday.
Wake Forest forward Ivana Raca (16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds) also made the first team, and teammate Gina Conti (14.3 points, 4.1 assists), a guard, is one of five second-team selections. Demon Deacons guard Jewel Spear (10.0 points) earned all-freshman honors.
The voting for top awards by ACC coaches:
Player of the year
Dana Evans, senior, G, Louisville
Freshman of the year
Maddy Westbeld, freshman, F, Notre Dame
Coach of the year
Wes Moore, N.C. State
All-ACC
First team
Taylor Soule, junior, F, Boston College
Morgan Jones, junior, G, Florida State
Lorela Cubaj, senior, F, Georgia Tech
Dana Evans, senior, G, Louisville
Jakia Brown-Turner, sophomore, W, N.C. State
Elissa Cunane, junior, C, N.C. State
Kayla Jones, senior, F, N.C. State
Elizabeth Kitley, sophomore, C, Virginia Tech
Aisha Sheppard, senior, G, Virginia Tech
Ivana Raca, senior, F, Wake Forest