Elissa Cunane, Elizabeth Kitley projected for first-team All-ACC in women's basketball
Elissa Cunane, Elizabeth Kitley projected for first-team All-ACC in women's basketball

N.C. State's Elissa Cunane, left, and Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley after their teams met in Raleigh on Jan. 2, 2020. 

Summerfield's Elissa Cunane of N.C. State and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech are projected to make first-team All-ACC in the 2020-21 women's basketball season.

Cunane, a junior center who played at Northern Guilford, received three of 15 votes in predictions for league player of the year, with the other 12 going to Louisville guard Dana Evans. Kitley, a sophomore center, is a Northwest Guilford alumna.

Cunane's and Kitley's high school teams each won high school state championships in the same seasons.

Wake Forest senior forward Ivana Raca, Cunane teammate Jakia Brown-Turner and North Carolina's Janelle Bailey are also among the 10 players predicted to earn slots on the first team.

State is picked to finish second to Louisville in the regular-season standings. Elsewhere among the Big Four, North Carolina is fourth, Duke 11th and Wake Forest 12th.

ACC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PREDICTIONS

Predictions by the 15 ACC basketball coaches for order of finish and individual honors for the 2020-21 season.

Order of finish

Louisville (13 first-place votes) 223 points

N.C. State (2) 210

Syracuse 193

North Carolina 157

Georgia Tech 146

Notre Dame 138

Virginia Tech 125

Florida State 124

Boston College 120

Miami 99

Duke 74

Wake Forest 73

Clemson 56

Pittsburgh 37

Virginia 25

Player of the year

Dana Evans, Louisville, senior, G

All-ACC 

Taylor Soule, Boston College, junior, F

Dana Evans, Louisville, senior, G (12 player of year votes)

Janelle Bailey, North Carolina, senior, C

Jakia Brown-Turner, N.C. State sophomore, G

Elissa Cunane, N.C. State, junior, C (3)

Kiara Lewis, Syracuse, senior, G

Tiana Mangakahia, Syracuse, graduate, G

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, sophomore, C

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, senior, G

Ivana Raca, Wake Forest, senior, F

