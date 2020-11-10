Elissa Cunane, Elizabeth Kitley projected for first-team All-ACC in women's basketball

Summerfield's Elissa Cunane of N.C. State and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech are projected to make first-team All-ACC in the 2020-21 women's basketball season.

Cunane, a junior center who played at Northern Guilford, received three of 15 votes in predictions for league player of the year, with the other 12 going to Louisville guard Dana Evans. Kitley, a sophomore center, is a Northwest Guilford alumna.

Cunane's and Kitley's high school teams each won high school state championships in the same seasons.

Wake Forest senior forward Ivana Raca, Cunane teammate Jakia Brown-Turner and North Carolina's Janelle Bailey are also among the 10 players predicted to earn slots on the first team.

State is picked to finish second to Louisville in the regular-season standings. Elsewhere among the Big Four, North Carolina is fourth, Duke 11th and Wake Forest 12th.