Elissa Cunane returns with energy to help N.C. State knock off another No. 1

Elissa Cunane is back, and the Pack is back.
The fourth-ranked N.C. State women's basketball team has knocked off a No. 1 team for a second time this season, winning at Louisville 74-60 on Monday night. State is the third NCAA Division I women's team in 119 tries over the last 20 seasons to beat a No. 1 team twice in a season. State won at South Carolina on Dec. 3.
And part of the reason State (7-1 ACC, 12-1 overall) was able to hand Louisville (9-1, 16-1) its first loss, recovering from its own first loss, was the return of the All-American Cunane, a Summerfield native and graduate of Northern Guilford High School who endured a bout with COVID-19 last month. Cunane scored 16 points against the Cardinals in her first game since Jan. 3, going 7-for-9 and getting six rebounds in 30 minutes.
"First half, I came out and I was feeling it a little bit," the 6-5 junior told reporters. "But as soon as the game got going, I was good. Second quarter, I had my energy up. It was good the rest of the game."
The Wolfpack played only three games in January because of a positive COVID-19 test, and contract tracing and protocols put the program on pause.
Games were rescheduled at Virginia Tech (Jan. 7 to Jan. 28) and Wake Forest (Jan. 10 to Feb. 18), the game against Virginia Jan. 14 was postponed then canceled when the Cavaliers stopped their season, the Louisville game was moved from Jan. 17 to Monday night, and a matchup at Florida State on Jan. 21 is postponed.
In the end, Cunane missed just two games, both against Virginia Tech but the second of which was the Wolfpack's first loss, 83-71 in overtime on Jan. 28.
Cunane did travel with the team to Blacksburg, Va., last week, but she was resigned to being a spectator, albeit an insightful one.
"It was really tough sitting there, watching the games, not being able to necessarily to do anything," she said. "That allowed me to get involved in other ways. Watching from the side of the court gave me a different perspective on our offensive sets and defense and made me able to communicate with my teams and talk to them about stuff that I could see that they couldn't."
State is scheduled to play at North Carolina (3-7, 8-7) at 2 p.m. Sunday (ACC).
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
