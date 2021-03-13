Florida State's Hamilton on COVID issues: 'You've got to be a little lucky'

“These kids have made such a tremendous sacrifice all year and our kids have been tremendous,” Hamilton said. “For me to not want to play because of somebody else’s unfortunate challenge, I thought would be tremendously unfair and disrespectful to the ACC and to the team, North Carolina – who wanted to play – and for the sacrifices that our players have made.”

Hamilton and the Seminoles took note of the premature exits by Duke and UVa, though. They advanced to the tournament semifinals after Duke’s exit, and the date with Georgia Tech in the finals came about in part due to UVa’s leaving.

“It’s sad to see those teams go out with COVID,” Florida State freshman guard Scottie Barnes said.

The Seminoles dealt with a pair of COVID pauses in the regular season, missing four games due to virus issues within their own program. They’ve been able to play in the postseason, however, testing negative for COVID-19 in recent days.

“It just shows that regardless of what you’re doing, you’ve got to be a little lucky,” Hamilton said.

Georgia Tech benefited from UVa’s departure, earning a spot in the conference title game. The Yellow Jackets were excited to qualify for the championship, but they wanted to earn their spot in the marquee game on the court.