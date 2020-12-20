Gator Bowl: What you need to know about the N.C. State-Kentucky game

What you need to know about N.C. State's football postseason appearance:
Bowl game
Gator, Jacksonville, Fla.
The matchup
No. 23 N.C. State (8-3) vs. Kentucky (4-6)
Time, date and TV
Noon Jan. 2 (ESPN)
About Kentucky
• Kentucky's wins came over Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and South Carolina, which combined for eight victories. Three of the four opponents played 10 games, and winless Vanderbilt played nine.
• The Wildcats played, and lost on the road to, No. 1 Alabama (63-3); Georgia (14-3), which was No. 5 at the time; Florida (34-10), which was No. 6; and Auburn (29-13), which was No. 8.
• Head coach Mark Stoops fired offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw after the regular-season finale against the Gamecocks, the Courier-Journal of Louisville (Ky.) reports. New offensive coordinator Liam Coen will not coach in the bowl game as he remains with the NFL's Rams through their NFL playoff run.
• Kentucky has rushed for at least 300 yards in seven of its last 15 games, including four of at least 400 yards.
• Running back Chris Rodriguez is the team's leading rusher at 701 yards and nine touchdowns, despite missing the last two games.
• Kentucky is fifth in the SEC in scoring defense (26.4) and ranks 18th nationally
About N.C. State
• WR Emeka Emezie caught 42 passes for 694 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games and earned his team's Torry Holt Award as the top offensive player.
• LB Payton Wilson, the leading tackler in the ACC (108 total, with 57 solo), won State's Governor's Award, which has been given to the team's MVP since 1960. Wilson also earned the Mario Williams Award as top defensive player and the Bill Cowher Award as best linebacker.
• State's only losses came to Virginia Tech, which was No. 24 at the time; North Carolina, which is No. 13; and Miami, which is No. 18.
• State defeated Liberty 15-14 on Nov. 21, when the Flames went to Raleigh unbeaten and ranked No. 21, and also beat Wake Forest. Liberty and Wake are in postseason games.
Notable
• The two squads have met only one time since 1909, a 27-2 Kentucky win in 1970 in Lexington, Ky.
• State is 17-14-1 in its 33 bowl games.
• The Wolfpack has gone to bowl games in eight of Coach Dave Doeren's 10 seasons.
• Kentucky is in a bowl game for a fifth straight season.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
