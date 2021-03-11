Georgia Tech holds off Miami, will play Virginia in ACC Tournament semifinals

Jordan Usher scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, including a game-clinching dunk created off a sterling play by Jose Alvarado, and Georgia Tech ended Miami’s run in the ACC tournament with a 70-66 win on Thursday in Greensboro.

Miami’s Kameron McGusty hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to get the Hurricanes (10-17) within two points. After a Miami foul, Alvarado saved a poor inbounds pass in the backcourt as he flew out of bounds, passing it to teammate Bubba Parham. Parham returned the ball to Alvarado, who found Usher alone for the clinching dunk with 19 seconds left.

The Yellow Jackets (16-8), with seven straight wins, solidified their bid to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years and will take on top-seeded and No. 16-ranked Virginia in a Friday semifinal. The Cavaliers advanced with a last-second win over Syracuse.

Alvarado, the ACC defensive player of the year, and Michael Devoe finished with 13 points each with Devoe collecting seven assists. Alvarado sat out the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half after he banged knees with Miami’s Isaiah Wong and was helped off the court in obvious pain. He returned to start the second half.