Georgia Tech-Virginia game canceled; Yellow Jackets to play in ACC Tournament championship game

GREENSBORO — The ACC Tournament will move forward with one semifinal game Friday night and a championship game Saturday night after the Georgia Tech-Virginia semifinal was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing in the Cavaliers' program.
Georgia Tech will advance to the championship game to play the winner of the Florida State-North Carolina game, which now will tip off at 8:30 p.m. today (ESPN) at the Greensboro Coliseum. The final is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPN). A league official confirmed that the ACC intends for both remaining games to be played.
The cancellation comes on the one-year anniversary of the 2020 tournament being stopped before play began in the quarterfinal round as sports competition worldwide began to shut down.
“I’m heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and support staff at both Duke and Virginia," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. "Our teams have worked incredibly hard and sacrificed so much throughout this season. We continue to be led by our ACC Medical Advisory Group and the protocols put in place that have allowed our teams to safely compete during the 2020-21 season. We will follow the lead of our medical personnel to ensure the health and safety of our programs remain the top priority. Our student-athletes and schools have been remarkable this entire season while enduring incredibly challenging circumstances.”
All three of the remaining teams are certain to be included in the NCAA Tournament field. Now the question will be about Virginia, the regular-season champion and the sport's most recent champion, from 2019, after last year's tournament was canceled.
NCAA protocols state that each member of a team's travel party most have seven consecutive negative tests to compete in the NCAA Tournament. It is unclear whether Virginia could leave a positive member off the travel party or whether this situation will prevent the Cavaliers from traveling to Indianapolis for the event, the Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch reported.
All NCAA games will be played in Indiana, mostly in Indianapolis but also with games in Bloomington and West Lafayette. The NCAA says that teams will practice at the Indiana Convention Center with multiple courts and that teams will be housed on dedicated hotel floors, with physically distanced meeting and dining rooms, as well as secure transportation to and from competition venues.
The tournament field will be announced at 6 p.m. Sunday (WFMY), and First Four games are scheduled for Thursday. The first round is scheduled to begin March 19.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president for basketball, has said a team can continue to play in the tournament if it has five players available through the safety protocols, the Associated Press reported.
Virginia, the regular-season champion and top seed, joins Duke in making an abrupt exit from the ACC Tournament. In addition, the A&T men's basketball team was forced to withdraw from the MEAC Tournament in Norfolk, Va., because of a positive test within the program. The Aggies were the No. 1 seed from the Southern Division and would have needed just two wins to earn the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
While the cancellations are hitting home in North Carolina, only a couple of conference tournaments, both men's events, appear to have been affected by COVID-19 this month. The cancellation of games:
• Patriot first round, Loyola-Holy Cross (positive test in Holy Cross program, season shut down), March 3.
• Missouri Valley quarterfinals, Northern Iowa-Drake, (positive test in Northern Iowa program), March 5.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
