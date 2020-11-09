Gonzaga grabs top spot in college basketball poll; UNCG gets attention

McCaffery played the 1977-78 season at Wake Forest before transferring to Penn. He coached UNCG from 1999 to 2005, leading the Spartans to the 2001 NCAA Tournament.

ACC-Big Ten matchups

The rankings provide more intrigue to the recently announced pairings for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Among the top games:

Dec. 8

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 16 North Carolina

No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 9 Duke

Dec. 9

No. 13 Michigan State at No. 4 Virginia

N.C. State at No. 25 Michigan

About Gonzaga

Filip Petrusev's choice to play professionally in Serbia and then enter the draft was a blow, but the Bulldogs still have the pieces to win it all. Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi provide scoring punch, and the arrival of potential one-year guard Jalen Suggs should steady their backcourt.

The 'Zags will open Nov. 26 against Kansas at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where they also will play Auburn, and will face Baylor in Indianapolis and Iowa in Sioux Falls, S.D.