Gonzaga grabs top spot in college basketball poll; UNCG gets attention

College basketball's preseason top 25 from the Associated Press is out, just more than two weeks before the scheduled start of the season on Nov. 25.
Top five
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
5. Iowa
The rest of the ACC
9. Duke
16. North Carolina
21. Florida State
Also receiving a vote
UNCG, coached by Wes Miller, has been chosen 25th on one of the 64 ballots.
UNCG, which has won 20 or more games in four straight seasons and returns league player of the year Isaiah Miller, will open the season against Ark.-Little Rock on Nov. 25 in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic in Louisville, Ky.
McCaffery's Hawkeyes fly high early
Iowa, with its highest preseason ranking in 65 seasons, is coached by Fran McCaffery, a former Wake Forest player and former UNCG coach.
McCaffery's son Connor is among a potential starting five with 349 career starts, according to 247Sports.com.
McCaffery played the 1977-78 season at Wake Forest before transferring to Penn. He coached UNCG from 1999 to 2005, leading the Spartans to the 2001 NCAA Tournament.
ACC-Big Ten matchups
The rankings provide more intrigue to the recently announced pairings for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Among the top games:
Dec. 8
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 16 North Carolina
No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 9 Duke
Dec. 9
No. 13 Michigan State at No. 4 Virginia
N.C. State at No. 25 Michigan
About Gonzaga
Filip Petrusev's choice to play professionally in Serbia and then enter the draft was a blow, but the Bulldogs still have the pieces to win it all. Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi provide scoring punch, and the arrival of potential one-year guard Jalen Suggs should steady their backcourt.
The 'Zags will open Nov. 26 against Kansas at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where they also will play Auburn, and will face Baylor in Indianapolis and Iowa in Sioux Falls, S.D.
“It’s a great honor to be selected No. 1," Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. "We understand that it is more a reflection of what our program has accomplished over the years and hope to play up to that standard as we start our season.”
Notable
• Carson McCorkle, who played at Greensboro Day for three seasons, is a freshman on No. 4 Virginia's roster.
• Olivier Sarr is a 7-foot addition at No. 10 Kentucky and is eligible to play this season after transferring from Wake Forest in the spring.
• No. 6 Kansas lost Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike from a team that was the likely No. 1 overall seed had the NCAA Tournament been played.
• San Diego State got six votes and is unranked after finishing No. 6 in the final poll last season. Louisville and Seton Hall also are unranked after finishing in the top 15.
• The Winston-Salem Journal's Ethan Joyce is among the 64 voters in the poll.
