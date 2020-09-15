Greensboro Coliseum makes pitch to become bubble site for ACC basketball

GREENSBORO — If college basketball chooses to follow the pandemic model set forth by the NBA or NHL, then the Greensboro Coliseum would like to be one of the “bubble” sites.

That’s a big “if” at this point. The NCAA Council meets today to begin discussions on when the basketball season will start and what it might look like. From there, recommendations go to the NCAA Board of Directors.

But if bubbles are the future, the city is ready.

Coliseum staff have come up with a plan and cost estimates to create a six-week environment for an ACC basketball season for its men’s and/or women’s teams.

In an Aug. 31 memo to Paul Brazeau, the ACC’s associate commissioner for men’s basketball, Coliseum deputy director Scott Johnson outlined concepts, proposals and costs for a compressed basketball season that would limit exposure to the outside world as it deals with the global coronavirus pandemic.

Under the proposal, the Coliseum’s arena, the Fieldhouse and the Special Events Center could host games and practices from Nov. 23 through Jan. 10, 2021, at an estimated total cost of $710,000 to the league.