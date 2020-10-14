Greensboro Coliseum to host NCAA men's basketball tournament games in 2023

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Coliseum will host first- and second-round games in the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The NCAA has announced more than 450 sites for championship events in Divisions I, II and III for the years 2022-23 through 2025-26.
The Coliseum had been scheduled to host first- and second-round games in March until the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event would've been a third consecutive weekend of college basketball in the Coliseum, behind the ACC women's and ACC men's tournaments.
The 2023 NCAA games will mark the event's 14th appearance at the Coliseum. Henri Fourrier, president of the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, has estimated the economic impact of the NCAA men's basketball weekend at $4.5 million to $6 million.
Among other events coming to the Triad in the 2022-23 through 2025-26 college sports years:
• 2023-25: Division III men's and swimming swimming and diving championships, Greensboro Aquatic Center.
• 2024: Division I women's golf regional, Bermuda Run Country Club. The event will be the first NCAA golf competition at the course since it hosted the 1986 men's NCAA championship, won by Wake Forest, and it's first women's event.
• 2026: Division I men's golf regional, Bermuda Run Country Club.
The Aquatic Center had been awarded the Division I women's swimming and diving championships for March 17-20, 2021, and the men's national championship was recently moved from Iowa City, Iowa, to the Aquatic Center, set for March 24-27, 2021.
The Coliseum also will be the site of a previously announced Division I women's basketball regional in March 2022.
“The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has a long and storied history of hosting NCAA championship events at the highest level,” Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown said in a statement. “We are thrilled that today’s announcement will lead to additional opportunities for ‘Tournament Town’ to shine and bring four future NCAA championships to the Greensboro Coliseum and Greensboro Aquatic Center.”
North Carolina was chosen to host 28 championship events from 2023 to 2026, the third-most of any state behind California (34) and Texas (30).
Charlotte's Spectrum Center will host NCAA men's basketball first- and second-round games in 2024, and PNC Arena in Raleigh will host the first two rounds in 2025.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!