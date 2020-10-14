Greensboro Coliseum to host NCAA men's basketball tournament games in 2023

The Aquatic Center had been awarded the Division I women's swimming and diving championships for March 17-20, 2021, and the men's national championship was recently moved from Iowa City, Iowa, to the Aquatic Center, set for March 24-27, 2021.

The Coliseum also will be the site of a previously announced Division I women's basketball regional in March 2022.

“The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has a long and storied history of hosting NCAA championship events at the highest level,” Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown said in a statement. “We are thrilled that today’s announcement will lead to additional opportunities for ‘Tournament Town’ to shine and bring four future NCAA championships to the Greensboro Coliseum and Greensboro Aquatic Center.”

North Carolina was chosen to host 28 championship events from 2023 to 2026, the third-most of any state behind California (34) and Texas (30).

Charlotte's Spectrum Center will host NCAA men's basketball first- and second-round games in 2024, and PNC Arena in Raleigh will host the first two rounds in 2025.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.