Greensboro Day alum John Newman leaves Clemson looking for 'something different'

After three years and 87 basketball games at Clemson, John Newman “needed something different.”
The former Greensboro Day standout, who averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds as a Tiger, announced on his Instagram account Monday that he had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. He plans to make a commitment “within the next three weeks.”
After playing in 31 games and starting one as a freshman, Newman was a key piece of coach Brad Brownell's team as a sophomore, averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds , 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals as the Tigers went 16-15. But the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wing only started eight of 22 games this season while recovering from a knee injury suffered during the 2020 ACC Tournament. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds as his minutes went from an average of 31.6 per game to 15.6.
“Sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s fine,” Newman said Wednesday. “It was just time for me to move on and try to do different things, go in a different direction.”
Newman will be 15 credit hours short of a degree in sports communications when he completes the spring semester at Clemson. He hopes to be able to finish his degree online so that he can be a graduate transfer.
“We’re still trying to figure everything out, the logistics of it,” Newman said. “I’m talking with my academic advisors and going back and forth with my parents. It’s definitely a possibility, but it’s 50-50 right now.”
Regardless of whether Newman finishes his bachelor’s degree at Clemson or elsewhere, he will have two seasons to play basketball because of the NCAA’s decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m looking for a school that’s going to win, has a family feel and allows me to play my game to the fullest,” Newman said.
"I’d like to go to a program that plays my style — athletic, fast, up and down the floor, defense-minded,” he added.
Among the schools that have reached out to Newman are Appalachian State, Charlotte, Elon, Liberty, N.C. A&T, UNC-Asheville, UNCG and UNC-Wilmington. He said transferring to a school closer to home is “definitely a possibility, but right now I’m keeping all my options open. I’ve only been in the portal for two days.”
Newman isn’t the only former Greensboro Day player in the portal. Forward J.P. Moorman (Temple) and guard Jordan Perkins (N.C. Central) are looking for new schools as graduate transfers after completing their respective degrees. Each has one year of eligibility remaining.
“It’s crazy that it all happened at the same time,” Newman said. “It’s kind of wild how it worked out.”
Is a Bengals reunion a possibility?