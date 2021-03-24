Greensboro Day alum John Newman leaves Clemson looking for 'something different'

After three years and 87 basketball games at Clemson, John Newman “needed something different.”

The former Greensboro Day standout, who averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds as a Tiger, announced on his Instagram account Monday that he had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. He plans to make a commitment “within the next three weeks.”

After playing in 31 games and starting one as a freshman, Newman was a key piece of coach Brad Brownell's team as a sophomore, averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds , 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals as the Tigers went 16-15. But the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wing only started eight of 22 games this season while recovering from a knee injury suffered during the 2020 ACC Tournament. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds as his minutes went from an average of 31.6 per game to 15.6.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s fine,” Newman said Wednesday. “It was just time for me to move on and try to do different things, go in a different direction.”

Newman will be 15 credit hours short of a degree in sports communications when he completes the spring semester at Clemson. He hopes to be able to finish his degree online so that he can be a graduate transfer.