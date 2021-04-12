Greensboro Sports Council moves Fred Barakat Sports Dinner, featuring Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney

GREENSBORO – The Greensboro Sports Council's Fred Barakat Sports Dinner has been postponed for a second spring and is rescheduled for April 12, 2022.

The dinner, sponsored by the Carroll Companies, will feature Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney as speaker. The event also will raise funds for the Matt Brown Learn-to-Swim program, which aims to teach every second-grade student in the Guilford County Schools system water-safety skills.

The dinner is open to the public; corporate partnerships offering access to the VIP reception with Swinney are being sold by the Greensboro Sports Council. Individual tickets are $125, and tables of 10 are $1,000. For information, email greensborosportscouncil@greensborosportscouncil.com.

For additional information on the Learn-to-Swim program, visit greensboroaquaticcenter.com/learn-to-swim.