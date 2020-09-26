Greensboro's Hendon Hooker missing N.C. State-Virginia Tech football game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker of Greensboro is among 23 Hokies who are not playing against N.C. State tonight in their season opener.

Virginia Tech didn't disclose why the players are out. Hooker is a former star at Dudley High School.

The team was forced to cancel last week's game against Virginia after a significant number of players were sidelined from positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The State-Virginia Tech game had been scheduled for Sept. 12 but was moved to tonight because of COVID-19 issues in the Hokies' program.

Hooker was on the field for warmups and on the sideline before the game, ESPN.com reported.