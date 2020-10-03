Virginia Tech defeats Duke, 38-31

DURHAM — Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert put Duke's comeback hopes to bed on Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium when he burst through the left side of the line for a 60-yard touchdown run.

Herbert dominated in the second half, on the ground and on special teams, powering a short-handed Hokies squad to a 38-31 win.

Herbert crossed the 100-yard mark for the second straight time with 20 carries for 208 yards and set a new school record with 358 all-purpose yards. It was the first time a running back has run for more than 100-yards in back-to-back games during coach Justin Fuente's tenure and first 200-yard game for a Tech running back since 2008 (Darren Evans).

Greensboro, N.C., native Hendon Hooker, a Dudley High School alumnus, dressed but did not play for the Hokies. Former Northwest Guilford star Tre Turner caught one pass for five yards for the Hokies.

After Duke took a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter, it was Herbert’s 86-yard kick return that provided just the spark Tech needed to get going.

The Kansas transfer ran it back to the end zone on the return, but a review of the play showed him stepping out of bounds with a sliver of his big toe at Duke’s 16-yard line.