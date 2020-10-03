Virginia Tech defeats Duke, 38-31

DURHAM — Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert put Duke's comeback hopes to bed on Saturday night at Wallace Wade Stadium when he burst through the left side of the line for a 60-yard touchdown run.
Herbert dominated in the second half, on the ground and on special teams, powering a short-handed Hokies squad to a 38-31 win.
Herbert crossed the 100-yard mark for the second straight time with 20 carries for 208 yards and set a new school record with 358 all-purpose yards. It was the first time a running back has run for more than 100-yards in back-to-back games during coach Justin Fuente's tenure and first 200-yard game for a Tech running back since 2008 (Darren Evans).
Greensboro, N.C., native Hendon Hooker, a Dudley High School alumnus, dressed but did not play for the Hokies. Former Northwest Guilford star Tre Turner caught one pass for five yards for the Hokies.
After Duke took a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter, it was Herbert’s 86-yard kick return that provided just the spark Tech needed to get going.
The Kansas transfer ran it back to the end zone on the return, but a review of the play showed him stepping out of bounds with a sliver of his big toe at Duke’s 16-yard line.
It was the program’s longest return since Demitri Knowles returned a kick 88-yards against Maryland in 2013. Herbert took back another return across midfield in the fourth quarter to give him 358 all-purpose yards.
Burmeister put Tech up 17-14 on a 2-yard run and he extended the team’s lead to 10 points on the next possession with a 14-yard touchdown run. He set up the score with a 56-yard pass down the middle of the field to receiver Tayvion Robinson.
Burmeister finished the game 9-for-24 for 163 yards with three touchdowns (one passing) and an interception. He carried the ball 15 times for 54 yards.
The Hokies were on the road for the first time this season, but were short-handed once again with 21 players unavailable to play and two full-time coaches including defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton sidelined.
The defense was down four starters including three in the secondary.
Tech’s depleted secondary showed some cracks in the second half — the Hokies started two true freshmen and a walk-on — but held up enough to close out the win. Defensive tackle Norell Pollard came up with a sack inside the four-minute mark on a key third down.
The cracks started to show when Duke managed to reel off a series of quick scoring drives coming out of halftime. The Blue Devils put together three scoring drives of 75 or more yards.
