Hubert Davis hired at Carolina: What they're saying

A sampling of Twitter reactions to Hubert Davis' hiring as North Carolina's men's basketball coach:
Bubba Cunningham swung for the fence and took the temperature of a bunch of the big boys, but none willing to make the move.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2021
UNC assistant Hubert Davis is now on the verge of succeeding Roy Williams, source confirmed. Keeping it in the Carolina family. https://t.co/slUweRMeOM
Hubert Davis Bio Blast:— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2021
Played at UNC from 1988-92 with a 102-37 record
Won 1989 and 1991 ACC Tournaments
Played in 1991 Final Four
20th pick of 1992 NBA Draft (12 seasons)
2nd highest 3-pt FG pct in NBA history (44.1%)
Assistant coach at UNC since 2012 https://t.co/qPCFz3YKkB
North Carolina will now have two former media members running its two major revenue sports.— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) April 5, 2021
I knew I could eventually make some money with this career!
Hubert Davis: "I'm 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱, 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗳𝘂𝗹, 𝗵𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗱, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina."#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/Lev1CwyTQD— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 5, 2021
So happy for my guy!! Deserved!!! https://t.co/eRZjlgBnSI— Kenny Williams III (@KWill_24) April 5, 2021
Let’s gooo https://t.co/TWZweQKtIC— Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) April 5, 2021
Congrats to my friend, Hubert Davis. It seems like just yesterday we were having lunch at the UNC cafeteria. pic.twitter.com/fDAQVADzc4— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) April 5, 2021
Happy for my brother Hubert Davis. So many ppl don’t understand that UNC isn’t a Bball program, it’s a 5th generation family. Hubert is the connector bc he played for Coach Smith and coached with Roy.. He’ll do well— LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) April 5, 2021
Hubert Davis has been an overachiever his entire life. No reason to believe he’s going to change now.— Bill Leslie (@wralbleslie) April 5, 2021
The Panthers have been waiting for days for UNC to make a hire so they could slip Darnold under the door like a noise complaint— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) April 5, 2021
Hubert Davis and Sam Darnold news released within minutes of each other. This is too much for my Carolossus sports fan heart.— Hunter Culbertson (@HunterCulb) April 5, 2021
