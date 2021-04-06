Hubert Davis introduced as North Carolina basketball coach

Highlights of new North Carolina men's basketball coach Hubert Davis' introductory news conference:
Bubba Cunningham on Hubert Davis: "He has been an overacheiver his entire life ... He will be the best leader for our program well into the future."— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 6, 2021
"I had always wanted to be here at Carolina. Growing up, I always wanted to walk out of that tunnel, I always wanted to put on that uniform, I always wanted to play for Coach Smith"— DTH Sports (@dthsports) April 6, 2021
Small, but important, detail: The button on the left lapel of Hubert Davis: DES. Dean Edwards Smith. pic.twitter.com/jsxt2vhCFJ— Matt Viser (@mviser) April 6, 2021
"Irregardless of what happened on the floor... it was just comforting to me to know I had one person in the stands, irregardless of how I played, who was on my side" - Davis talking about his dad. Says he feels the same way about Roy Williams while working as an assistant— DTH Sports (@dthsports) April 6, 2021
Davis referencing a text he got from Larry Brown post Roy Williams' retirement. Didn't think LB liked him...— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 6, 2021
'I just wanted to let you know, I'd love for you to be the next head coach at (UNC) ... and Coach Smith, the idea of that happening, would bring a smile to his face.'
Hubert Davis: I've always wanted to walk the same path (out of the tunnel) that Coach Smith, Coach Guthridge and Coach Williams.— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) April 6, 2021
Hubert Davis when asked about style of play, specifically the effect of the NBA on college basketball: "The foundation is set here at Carolina, and it's a foundation I believe in."— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) April 6, 2021
Hubert Davis: "I don't feel pressure, because I'm not comparing myself to anybody. Coach Williams is the greatest. I'm Hubert."— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 6, 2021
Hubert Davis, sounding a lot like Roy Williams when he speaks about Dean Smith: "Coach Williams is the greatest. I'm Hubert."— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) April 6, 2021
Hubert Davis on his staff: "You can't do this job unless you're a Carolina guy."— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) April 6, 2021
Said his staff will be all guys that check that box. Wants to "connect the generations" with his staff.
Davis says the most important thing to him is his faith and his relationship with Jesus. Says his mom begged him to go to church growing up, and he didn't want to go.— DTH Sports (@dthsports) April 6, 2021
Hubert Davis, talking about his late mother -- who passed when he was 16 in high school -- gets that lump in his throat. Talking about all the things his mother never got to see... Phew.— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 6, 2021
"It's significant that I'm African-American and I'm the head coach here," Davis says. Notes the low percentage of Black coaches nationwide. He's the fourth Black head coach in any sport at UNC.— Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) April 6, 2021
Hubert Davis said there was a note on his desk that Charlie Scott called. Said he looked forward to talking with him.— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) April 6, 2021
Davis is the first Black coach for the men's basketball program, and Scott was the first Black player to play basketball for UNC.
