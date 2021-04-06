 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hubert Davis introduced as North Carolina basketball coach
0 comments

Hubert Davis introduced as North Carolina basketball coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Hubert

Hubert Davis walking onto Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center for his introductory news conference.

 Andrew Dye Journal

Highlights of new North Carolina men's basketball coach Hubert Davis' introductory news conference:

New North Carolina men's basketball coach Hubert Davis at his introductory news conference on April 6, 2021.

New North Carolina men's basketball coach Hubert Davis at his introductory news conference on April 6, 2021.

New North Carolina men's basketball coach Hubert Davis at his introductory news conference on April 6, 2021.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Which men's college basketball programs should we keep an eye out for next season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News