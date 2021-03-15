Ian Shanklin leads N.C. State; Wake Forest men 15th at NCAA cross country championships

STILLWATER, Okla. — N.C. State's Ian Shanklin, a Page High School graduate from Greensboro, scored a top-50 finish, and the Wake Forest men, led by junior Zach Facioni, took 15th place at the NCAA cross country championships Monday at Oklahoma State.

Shanklin ran the 10,000-meter course in 31:03.0 and was the top finisher for the Wolfpack, which finished 23rd in the team standings.

Facioni finished in 30:30.9, good for 27th place, and Demon Deacons sophomore Aaron Las Heras was 61st in 31:07.4.

Winston-Salem's Cameron Ponder finished in 116th place in 31:39.7 for Furman, the No. 24 team in the standings. The Mount Tabor graduate was competing in a second national championship race in a second different running discipline within three days, having achieved first-team All-America in the 3,000 meters at the NCAA indoor track and field championships on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Northern Arizona placed four runners in the top 10 and won the men's cross country team championship, with Notre Dame second. Duke finished 16th, N.C. State was 23rd, and Charlotte was 28th.

State's powerhouse women's team finished second in its 6,000-meter event, behind Brigham Young. North Carolina was 14th, and Duke placed 27th.

Ragsdale graduate Sara Platek, a junior at Duke, finished in 21:59 (163rd place) and was fourth fastest among the seven Blue Devils.