John Newman to move from UNCG to join Coach Wes Miller at Cincinnati

Newman averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 87 games over three seasons at Clemson. After playing in 31 games and starting one as a freshman, Newman started all 31 games as a sophomore, averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals as the Tigers went 16-15.

But the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wing only started eight of 22 games this season while recovering from a knee injury suffered during the 2020 ACC Tournament. He averaged 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds as his minutes went from an average of 31.6 per game to 15.6.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.