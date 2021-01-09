Late surge by Miami is trouble for N.C. State

A recap of N.C. State's 64-59 loss to Miami on Saturday in Raleigh.
Why the Wolfpack lost
Isaiah Wong had a layup in an 8-0 run inside the last four minutes that put the Hurricanes, who lost their previous three games by a total of five points, ahead 58-54. Earl Timberlake capped the run from the foul line with 1:08 to play. The Hurricanes closed with a 14-3 scoring run before a basketball by State's DJ Funderburk at the buzzer.
Stars
Miami
Isaiah Wong: 24 points
Earl Timberlake: 13 points.
State
Thomas Allen: 14 points.
Funderburk: 12 points, 11 rebounds.
Devon Daniels: 11 points.
Notable
• State's last three games were decided by a total of 10 points, including two wins.
• In the second half, Miami shot 52 percent and made 9 of 12 free throws. State shot 35.5 percent and was 2-for-6 at te line.
• Miami coach Jim Larrañaga moved past Hall of Famer John Wooden to 36th on the all-wins list with No. 665.
What they're saying
“When we did things correctly, we really played well, but sometimes we get distracted or we don’t focus as well. These guys are playing an incredible amount of minutes because we just don’t have a deep enough bench [due to injuries] to give them adequate rest.” – Larrañaga.
Statistics
Records
Miami: 1-4 ACC, 5-5 overall.
State: 2-2, 6-3.
Up next
Miami: At Boston College, 7 p.m. Tuesday (Fox Sports South).
State: At Florida State, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).