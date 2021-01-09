 Skip to main content
Late surge by Miami is trouble for N.C. State
0 comments

STATEMIAMI07-010921-EDH.jpg

Miami's Harlond Beverly, left, blocks a shot by State's Manny Bates.

 Ethan Hyman, (Raleigh) News & Observer via ACC Media Portal

A recap of N.C. State's 64-59 loss to Miami on Saturday in Raleigh.

Why the Wolfpack lost

Isaiah Wong had a layup in an 8-0 run inside the last four minutes that put the Hurricanes, who lost their previous three games by a total of five points, ahead 58-54. Earl Timberlake capped the run from the foul line with 1:08 to play. The Hurricanes closed with a 14-3 scoring run before a basketball by State's DJ Funderburk at the buzzer.

Stars

Miami

Isaiah Wong: 24 points

Earl Timberlake: 13 points.

State

Thomas Allen: 14 points.

Funderburk: 12 points, 11 rebounds.

Devon Daniels: 11 points.

Notable

State's last three games were decided by a total of 10 points, including two wins.

 In the second half, Miami shot 52 percent and made 9 of 12 free throws. State shot 35.5 percent and was 2-for-6 at te line.

 Miami coach Jim Larrañaga moved past Hall of Famer John Wooden to 36th on the all-wins list with No. 665.

What they're saying

“When we did things correctly, we really played well, but sometimes we get distracted or we don’t focus as well. These guys are playing an incredible amount of minutes because we just don’t have a deep enough bench [due to injuries] to give them adequate rest.” – Larrañaga.

Statistics

Click here to see full statistics from the Miami-State game at GoPack.com.

Records

Miami: 1-4 ACC, 5-5 overall.

State: 2-2, 6-3.

Up next

Miami: At Boston College, 7 p.m. Tuesday (Fox Sports South).

State: At Florida State, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).

