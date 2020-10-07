Maui Invitational, with North Carolina and Davidson in the field in Asheville, gets a bracket

The North Carolina basketball team will play UNLV in the first round of the Maui Invitational, which was moved to the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville.

Carolina will face the Runnin' Rebels at 7 p.m. Nov. 30. Stanford and Alabama will meet in the quarterfinal opposite the Tar Heels at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

Davidson will play Texas at noon Nov. 30, followed by Indiana facing Providence.

Games will continue on Dec. 1, with the championship and consolation round finales on Dec. 2.

Carolina was ranked No. 15 in the ESPN.com Way-Too-Early Top 25 released in August, and Texas was No. 20.