Moses Wright of Georgia Tech is ACC basketball player of the year

Georgia Tech's Moses Wright is the ACC men's basketball player of the year, and Duke's Matthew Hurt is a first-team All-ACC selection.
The league awards were chosen in voting by the 15 head coaches and 60 journalists.
Wright is third in the ACC in points (18.0) and rebounds (8.1) per game. His team is 15-8 overall and finished fourth in the regular-season standings at 11-6.
Besides Hurt, the only other in-state player to get All-ACC recognition is North Carolina's Armando Bacot, who tied for the final spot on the third team with Florida State's Scottie Barnes.
Virginia Tech's Mike Young is the coach of the year. The Hokies, who were predicted for an 11th-place finish, claimed third place with a 9-4 league record and are 15-5 overall. Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, last season's coach of the year, finished second in the voting after guiding his team to first place for a second straight season.
The list of award winners:
Player of the year
Name, school, votes
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 33
Carlik Jones, Louisville, 13
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 13
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 5
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 4
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 3
Jay Huff, Virginia, 1
Coach of the year
Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 26
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 24
Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech, 16
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 6
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2
Chris Mack, Louisville, 1
All-ACC
FIRST TEAM
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 344
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 343
Carlik Jones, Louisville, 327
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 310
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 281
SECOND TEAM
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 277
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 244
Jay Huff, Virginia, 214
M.J. Walker, Florida State, 200
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 176
THIRD TEAM
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 167
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 102
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 55
Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 42
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 41
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 41
HONORABLE MENTION
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 35
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 31
Alan Griffin, Syracuse, 29
David Johnson, Louisville, 22
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 18
Jericole Hellems, N.C. State, 13
Tyrece Radford, Virginia Tech, 10
Freshman of the year
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 53
Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 10
DJ Steward, Duke, 6
Jae'Lyn Withers, Louisville, 5
Kadary Richmond, Syracuse, 1
All-defensive
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 69
Manny Bates, N.C. State, 62
Jay Huff, Virginia, 53
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 43
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 34
All-freshman
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 74
DJ Steward, Duke, 67
Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 63
Jae'Lyn Withers, Louisville, 58
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 32
Defensive player of the year
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 35
Jay Huff, Virginia, 17
Manny Bates N.C. State, 13
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 4
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 1
Most improved
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 17
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 13
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 11
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 11
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 10
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 5
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 3
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 2
Jay Huff, Virginia, 2
David Johnson, Louisville, 1
Sixth man
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 39
Day'Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 24
Nick Honor, Clemson, 6
Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5