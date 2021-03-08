Moses Wright of Georgia Tech is ACC basketball player of the year

Georgia Tech's Moses Wright is the ACC men's basketball player of the year, and Duke's Matthew Hurt is a first-team All-ACC selection.

The league awards were chosen in voting by the 15 head coaches and 60 journalists.

Wright is third in the ACC in points (18.0) and rebounds (8.1) per game. His team is 15-8 overall and finished fourth in the regular-season standings at 11-6.

Besides Hurt, the only other in-state player to get All-ACC recognition is North Carolina's Armando Bacot, who tied for the final spot on the third team with Florida State's Scottie Barnes.

Virginia Tech's Mike Young is the coach of the year. The Hokies, who were predicted for an 11th-place finish, claimed third place with a 9-4 league record and are 15-5 overall. Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, last season's coach of the year, finished second in the voting after guiding his team to first place for a second straight season.

The list of award winners:

Player of the year

Name, school, votes

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 33

Carlik Jones, Louisville, 13