N.C. State beats Virginia Tech in ACC Women's Tournament quarterfinals

A recap of the N.C. State women's basketball team's 68-55 victory over Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Why the Wolfpack won

With 6-5 centers and friends Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech and Elissa Cunane of N.C. State facing off for the first time this season and in their home county, the Wolfpack dominated inside with a 42-16 scoring edge in the lane and a 40-33 advantage on the boards.

What it means

State, the No. 2 seed and No. 3-ranked team nationally, continues a push toward an expected showdown with Louisville, the top seed and No. 5 team in the AP poll, in the tournament championship game Sunday. Both teams are projected to be No. 2 seeds in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN.com. The Wolfpack beat the Cardinals 74-60 on Feb. 1, State's second win this season over a No. 1-rarnked team.

Virginia Tech is expected to receive an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament. The Hokies are projected to be a No. 9 seed by ESPN.com and entered the game with an NCAA NET ranking of No. 28, third-best in the ACC behind Louisville (No. 6) and State (No. 8).

Stars

Virginia Tech